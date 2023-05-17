8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: May 17-23, 2023

Blues - May 17-21, 2023 - The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society will host the 2023 NC Blues Week series. NC Blues Week offers a variety of events to celebrate the origination of Blues and the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society both of which began with Piedmont-style guitar pickers and Gospel artists. This includes its 37th Annual Carolina Blues Festival. Attendees can choose from a range of experiences, from open community music jams, and culinary experiences, to competitions, visual and literary arts, panel discussions, and more. For more information, shows, tickets, and more, visit www.piedmontblues.org.
Beach Music - May 18, 2023 - Downtown Greensboro, Inc and TowneBank will host live music via its TowneBank Beach Music Festival, on Thursday, May 18. The Catalinas will perform at First National Bank Field, located at 408 Bellemeade St. in Greensboro. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance online or at the gate. Tickets are $15 per person; children 12 and under are free with a ticketed adult. Parking in street spots is free after 6 p.m., and plenty of nearby parking decks accommodate everyone. Lawn chairs, pets, and coolers are prohibited.
Free Movie - May 19, 2023 - a/perture Cinema will host a/mobile screening at Bailey Park in Innovation Quarter, located at 445 Patterson Ave. in Downtown Winston-Salem, as part of its 2023 Innovation & Cinema event, on Friday, May 19. They will show Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Vendors will open to the public at 7 p.m. and the movie will begin at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chair or blanket. Drinks will be provided by Incendiary Brewing Company and food provided by Wings and Fins, Carrie’s Girls. This event is free and open to the public.
Vendor Market - May 20, 2023 - The Boho Depot, located at 1214 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem, will host its annual Boho Bash on Saturday, May 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local businesses and vendors will have goods available for purchase. There will be live music, food trucks and drinks, and new product releases. There will be axe throwing and other games, fairy hair, a cartoonist, and oracle readings. Entry is free to the Disco-themed event (dress up if you dare!) with 10% from The Boho Depot direct sales on 5/20 donated to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. This event is rain or shine, although a tent will be provided.
Live Music - May 20, 2023 - RetroVinyl Band will play live music at The Deck, located at 118 E. Main St. in Jamestown, on Saturday, May 20 beginning at 9 p.m.
Sidewalk Art - May 20, 2023 - The High Point Parks and Recreation department will host Sidewalk Chalk Art and Craft Show on Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oakview Recreation Center, located at 503 James Road in High Point. This event will feature crafters, chalk artists, bubble stations, giant outdoor games, and food trucks.
Live music- May 21, 2023 - Forsyth County Government and Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host the eighth annual Parks Concert Series beginning on Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m. at Tanglewood Park, located at 4061 Clemmons Road in Clemmons. The West End Mambo will perform. This nine-piece band will perform a mix of classic salsa from bolero and rumbas to guaracha and son montuno. There will be free art activities sponsored by Publix Charities. Vendors, food trucks, and beverages will also be available for purchase at all Parks Concert Series concerts. All concerts are free and family-friendly.
Salem Band - May 23, 2023 - Salem Band will play a free concert on Tuesday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Salem Square, located at 649 S. Main St. in Winston-Salem. They would cover music by Whitney Houston, Journey, Gloria Estefan, Superman, Oklahoma!, Amadeus!, and the dramatic Great Gate of Kiev. Pre-concert music at 6:45 pm by The Salem Band Flute Ensemble. There will be food vendors on site. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. The rain date is Friday, May 26. Contact musicdirector@salemband.org for more info.
