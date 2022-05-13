8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: May 13-18

Wine - May 13, 2022- Washington Perk, in conjunction with a/perture’s french film series parlez-vous français?, will host a free wine tasting with five french wines from 17 St. Distributing. Washington Perk, located at 301 W. 4th St. in Winston Salem, will offer tastings and house made salads on Friday, May 13, 2022, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wines will be available for purchase and a/perture guests will receive $1 off with an admission ticket from Happening or Petite Maman.
Beats Battle - May 13, 2022 - The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society will sponsor the Blues Groove Beat Battle at Flat Iron, located at 221 Summit Ave in Greensboro, on Friday, May 13, 2022 beginning at 8 p.m. The event is hosted by Chelli Broussard and DJ Ena Pop will be on the turntables. Producers from across NC remix traditional Blues tracks into Hip-Hop excellence in this competition sponsored byPiedmontBlues.org. The competition will be judged by
Skibo, OC from NC and IllPo.
POETRY- May 13, 2022 - LB the Poet presents the second season of Lyrics by the Lake hosted by The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, located at 750 Maurgerite Drive in Winston-Salem, on Friday, May 13, 2022 beginning at 6 p.m. The event showcases the artistry of LB the Poet, W.O.R.D. Society and other guest artists featuring musical performances, comedy acts, poetry, live painting, and a vendor market.For more information and tickets, visitshttps://secca.org.
Comedy - May 14, 2022 - Elsewhere Museum, located at 606 S. Elm St. in Greensboro, will host My Sister and Her Friends women's comedy night on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event runs from 8 to 10 p.m. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to the performers.
ART - May 14, 2022 - Art-o-Mat will celebrate its 25th anniversary on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at SECCA, located at 750 Maurgerite Drive in Winston-Salem. The event will include live music, food, and more than 60 artist vendors from across the country. This event is free and open to the public.
Spring Bash - May 14, 2022 - Archdale-Trinity Serco will host a Spring Bash on Bonnie Place on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. on the Highway 62 and Bonnie Place block of Archdale. The event will feature food trucks and a car show by the Mustang Mafia. There will be live music by The Special Occasion Band and the Carolina Rhythm Band.
LIVE MUSIC - May 14, 2022 - Joymongers Brewing Company, located at 576 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro, kicks off its Summer Concert Series on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. with live music from Carri and The Good Watts.
ROCK - May 15, 2022 -ROAR, located at 633 N. Liberty St. in Winston-Salem, will host live music from GypsySoul on Sunday, May 15, 2022 beginning at 3 p.m.
