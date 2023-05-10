8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: May 11-16, 2023

Jazz - May 11, 2023 - The O. Henry Hotel, located at 624 Green Valley Road in Greensboro, will host the O. Henry Jazz Series on Thursday, May 11 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Arts - May 12, 2023 - The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, located at 750 Marguerite Dr. in Winston-Salem, will host Lyrics By the Lake, on Friday, May 12 from 6 to 9 p.m. Hosted by LB the Poet and Corey Jones. There will be live painting, live music, and a vendor market. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. For more information visit www.lyricsbythelake.com.
Dance - May 12, 2023 - The Ramkat, located at 170 W. 9th St. in Winston-Salem, will host a Silent Disco Dance Party on Friday, May 12 at 9 p.m. Music will be played by DJs SK, EnaPop, and Mauve Angeles. Doors open at 8 p.m. and music starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.theramkat.com.
Networking - May 13, 2023 - The Creatives Connect will host a networking event at Nomad Wine Works, located at 432 N. Wrenn St. in High Point, on Saturday, May 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. This event will be hosted by Visions from Within Photography and Kris Saintsing. Food will be available via West Coast Wonderer Food Truck.
Mayfest - May 13, 2023 - SouthEnd Brewing Co, located at 117 W. Lewis St. in Greensboro, will host its annual Mayfest Celebration on Saturday, May 13 from 3 to 10 p.m. There will be beer, food, and a local pop-up market. There will be live music from Wristband and Greensbrothers.
Momfest - May 13, 2023 - Brown Truck Brewery, located at 1234 N. Main St. in High Point, will host MomFest on Saturday, May 13 beginning at 2 p.m. The Pre-Mother’s Day vendors market will feature local vendors with Mother’s Day offerings.
Bluegrass - May 14, 2023 - Greensboro Downtown Parks will host Bluegrass and Biscuits at LeBauer Park in Downtown Greensboro on Sunday, May 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy free, live bluegrass and folk music. Treats will be available for purchase from local vendors.
8. Mother’s Day Market - May 14, 2023 - Wise Man Brewing, located at 826 Angelo Brothers Ave. in Winston Salem, will host its 6th Annual Mother's Day Market on Sunday, May 14 from noon to 5 p.m.
