8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: March 8-14, 2023

Live Music - March 9, 2023 - Sweet Old Bills, located at 1232 N. Main St. in High Point, will host live music by Jimmy Hayes and Friends on Thursday, March 9. For more information, visit www.sweetoldbills.com.
Karoke - March 9, 2023 - Stock + Grain Assembly, located at 275 Elm St. in High Point, will host Karaoke Night at Stock + Grain on Thursday, March 9 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Dance Party - March 10, 2023 - Breathe Cocktail Lounge, located at 221 N. Main St., second floor, in Kernersville, will host a dance party with DJ Josh Price on Friday, March 10 beginning at 9:30 p.m.
Live Music - March 10, 2023 - Wise Man Brewing, located at 826 Angelo Brothers Ave. in Winston-Salem, will host live music by Souljam on Friday, March 10 from 8 to 11 p.m.
Free Concert - March 11, 2023 - Downtown Greensboro Inc., will be hosting a free concert as part of Tournament Town Goes Downtown, on Saturday, March 11 featuring ‘80s tribute band The Breakfast Club®. The concert will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. on Greene Street in front of One Thirteen Brewhouse + Rooftop Bar in Downtown Greesboro. The opening act will be Muddy Creek Revival. In addition to live music, concert-goers will enjoy food and drinks from area Downtown Greensboro businesses, including One Thirteen and Stumble Stilskins. Food Trucks will also be on hand.
Kids Dance Party - March 11, 2023 - The Ramkat, located at 170 W. 9th St. in Winston-Salem, will host a Kids Dance Party on Saturday, March 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 per child at the door and parents are free. The first 250 kids get a party favor. The bar will be open for adults and there will be snacks and juice boxes for sale. For more information, visit www.theramkat.com.
OPUS - March 11, 2023 - Creative Greensboro, the city’s office for arts and culture, will host music from the Philharmonia of Greensboro with the Danville Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m. The free concert will be held in the Dana Auditorium of Guilford College, located at 710 Levi Coffin Dr. This event is free and open to the public and is part of the Creative Greensboro’s Opus Series.
OPUS - March 12, 2023 - Creative Greensboro, the city’s office for arts and culture, will host music from the Greensboro Concert Band on Sunday, March 12 at 3:30 p.m. The free concert will be held in the Dana Auditorium of Guilford College, located at 710 Levi Coffin Dr. This event is free and open to the public and is part of the Creative Greensboro’s Opus Series.
