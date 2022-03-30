8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: March 31- April 5

Ukraine - March 31, 2022 -Monstercade, located at 204 W. Acadia St. in Winston-Salem, will host a fundraising night of comedy for Rescue.org, hosted by Cabell Wilkinson, on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Doors open at 8 p.m. with the show beginning at 9 p.m. The show cost $15 with all profits going to Ukrainian Refugees. The show will feature Comedians James Hodge, Annie Lowe, Zo Myers, Jermaine Callando, E.J. Masicampo, and Julie Mitchell. For tickets, visit https://monstercade.bigcartel.com/.../stand-up-for-ukraine. To donate, visit https://bit.ly/rescue-org-ukraine.
Live Music - April 1-2, 2022 - Electric Tequila Bar and Grill, located at 1720 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro, will host Whiskey Cove, on Friday, April 1, 2022, and Red Dirt Revival, on Saturday, April 2, 2022, with music beginning at 9 p.m. on both nights.
Opera - April 1-3, 2022 - High Point University’s Culp Planetarium, located in the Wanek School of Undergraduate Sciences at 708 Montlieu Ave. in High Point, will host Galaxies in Her Eyes on Friday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 2 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m. This is the first opera created for a planetarium. It focuses on STEM by chronicling the accomplishments of famous women scientists and their groundbreaking discoveries. The event is free to the public, but tickets are required and can be reserved at www.highpoint.edu/live.
Market - April 1, 2022 - SouthEnd Brewing Co., located at 117 W. Lewis St. in Greensboro, will host First Friday Market + Music on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 6 to 10 p.m. There will be local women-owned businesses in the market from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be live music from Wristband from 7 to 10 p.m. There will be food available from the Taste of Creole Food Truck and the kitchen.
Live Music - April 2, 2022- Sweet Old Bills, located at 1232 N. Main Street in High Point, will host live music from the Broad Street Blues Band on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Pride - April 2, 2022 - Pride Winston-Salem, New Faith MCC and Greensboro Pride presents the inaugural Pride Winston-Salem Trans Pride Festival on Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival will be held in Downtown Winston-Salem at Winston Square Park. Jamie Monroe will be the hostess and Kassandra Hylton is the headliner entertainer. There will be vendors, food trucks, entertainment and music by DJ Fish.
Art - April 2, 2022 - Culture, located on the 9th floor of the Liberty Plaza at 102 W. 3rd St. in Winston-Salem, will host an art show titled Cargo Culture Vol 2 on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 5 to 9 p.m. There will be refreshments provided by Hoots, live painting, live music and plenty of local art work.
Piano - April 2, 2022 - Westbend Winery, located at 5394 Williams Road in Lewisville, will host Blazin Keys Dueling Pianos on Saturday, April 2, 2022. The all-request comedy and improv show is rated 21 and up and starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person.
