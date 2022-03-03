8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: March 3-9

Drag Bingo - March 4, 2022 - Greensboro Pride and the Guilford Green Foundation and LGBTQ Center, will present Green Queen Bingo on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Piedmont Hall at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, located at 2411 West Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m.
Charitable Music - March 4, 2022 - ETC. GSO, located at 1333 Grove St. in Greensboro, will host live music for a good cause from Toothsome, Faangstreet, and Nightblooms on Friday, March 4, 2022, beginning at 8 p.m. Entry is $6, mask and proof of vaccination is required. There will also be a donation collection for UNCG’s Spartan Open Pantry, an on-campus food and clothing pantry aimed at fighting food insecurity on campus and in the community.
Drums - March 4, 2022 - Drumming The Triad North Carolina will host the First Friday Drum Circle at Center City Park, located in Downtown Greensboro, on Friday, March 4, 2022, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Participants are asked to bring their own drum or use one provided.
Live Music - March 4, 2022 - The Brewer’s Kettle in Kernersville, located at 308 E. Mountain St. in Kernersville, will host live music from The Eli Fribush Experiment, on Friday, March 4, 2022. The free show begins at 7 p.m.
Speakeasy - March 4, 2022 - ROAR, located at 633 N. Liberty St. in Winston-Salem, will host live music from the Dave Matthews tribute band, Watchtower, on Friday, March 4, 2022, from 7 to 10 p.m.
Pop Punk- March 4, 2022- Monstercade, located at 204 W. Acadia Ave. in Winston-Salem, will host music by Korine, Secret Shame, and iioioioii on Friday, March 4, 2022. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $12 presale and $15 at the door.
Acappella - March 7, 2022 - The High Point Theater, located at 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point, presents the Central Florida-based Acappella ensemble Voctave on Monday, March 7, 2022. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. The ensemble is known for its arrangements of Broadway songs, modern pop covers, and holiday favorites.
Music Bingo - March 8, 2022 - The Tasting Room at Foothills Brewing, located at 3800 Kimwell Drive in Winston-Salem, will host Music Bingo on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event is free, has prizes, and offers ½ off wine or a pint of Foothills beer.
