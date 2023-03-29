8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: March 29-April 4, 2023

Bluegrass Music - March 30-April 1, 2023 - The Denton Farm Park, located at 1072 Cranford Road in Denton, will host a Carolina Pickers festival beginning on Thursday, March 30 and running through Saturday, April 1. Gates are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be live music, an auction, food, vendors and a train ride. For more information, visit www.carolinapickersfestival.com.
Triad Anime Con - March 31-April 2, 2023 - The Benton Convention Center, located at 301 W. 5th St. in Winston-Salem, will host the Triad Anime Con from Friday, March 31 at 1 p.m. to Sunday, April 2 at 4 p.m. The Triad Anime Convention is an annual anime, video game, and Japanese pop culture convention held in the Piedmont Triad. There will be guests, panels, vendors, video games, and more. Visit http://triadanimecon.com/ for more details.
Live Music - March 31, 2023 - Joymongers Brewing Company, located at 576 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro, will host live music from Gipsy Danger on Friday, March 31 at 8 p.m.
Piano Music - March 31, 2023 - Centennial Station Arts Center, located at 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point, will host a Piano Bar Karaoke on Friday, March 31 beginning at 7 p.m. Chris Tilley will accompany on piano. Please bring your own sheet music with a copy for the pianist. There will be a bar.
Food and Art - March 31, 2023 - The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, located at 750 Marguerite Dr. in Winston-Salem, will host House Hangs on Friday, March 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. House Hangs is a social gathering with dinner by a rotation of local chefs, music by the area’s finest DJs, and cocktails on the Hanes House terrace. It is supported by Atwell Ford Real Estate, and kicks off with chef Jordan Rainbolt of Native Root and a DJ set by Niervash.
Live Music - March 31, 2023 - Little Brother Brewing, located at 348 S. Elm St. in Greensboro, will host live music by Johnny-O and the Jump Out Boys on Friday, March 31 from 8:30 to 11 p.m.
Food Truck Festival - April 1, 2023 - CWC Winston-Salem, located at 2390 Union Cross Road in Winston-Salem, will host a Spring Food Truck Festival on Saturday, April 1 beginning at 4 p.m. The annual event will host live music, bounce houses, face painting, and food.
Wine Festival - April 1, 2023 - Southern Vine Productions will host Sip, Savor, Shop NC at the Greensboro Coliseum's Special Event Center, located at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd in Greensboro, on Saturday, April 1 from 1 to 8 p.m. The wine, food and shopping experience highlights vendors from across the state. The event has two events: one from 4 p.m. and another from 5 to 8 p.m. For tickets, visit //www.greensborocoliseum.com/.../sip-savor-shop-nc. For more information, visit www.southernvineproductions.com.
