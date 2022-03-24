8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: March 25-30

Live Music - March 25, 2022 - Kernersville Brewing Company, located at 221 N.. Main St. in Kernersville, will host live music by the Contraband Acoustic Trio on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 7 to 10 p.m.
Laser Music - March 25, 2022 - The Greensboro Science Center, located at 4301 Lawndale Dr. in Greensboro, will host the Laser Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon! show on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 7 to 10 p.m. The laser light show, featuring tracks from the Dark Side of the Moon takes place in the OmniSphere Theater at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Seating is limited. Tickets are $7 each and are on sale at: https://shop.greensboroscience.org/#/SpecialEvents.
Body Paint - March 25, 2022 - Boxcar Bar + Arcade, located at 120 W. Lewis St. in Greensboro, will host An Evening of Enchantment on Friday, March 25, 2022, beginning at 7 p.m. There will be whimsical drink specials, face painting, and live body painting by Shan Ferreira from Shanndy Land Studios. If you dress as a fairy, pixie or your favorite ethereal being, you receive 4 free tokens at the door.
Market - March 26, 2022- Foothills Brewing, located at 634 W. 4th St. in Winston-Salem, will host Firefly Market on Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The open air market will showcase local artists and makers selling vintage, handmade and repurposed items. The event will be located in the breezeway in front of Footnote Coffee. Those interested in participating as a vendor should contact kristin@catbirdartandevents.com.
Classical - March 26, 2022 - The High Point Theatre, located at 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point, will host music from the Sons of Mystro on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Brothers Malcolm, 23, and Umoja, 20, use their violins to creatively interpret reggae classics, American pop songs, and their own creations. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Visit highpointtheatre.com for more information.
Poetry - March 27, 2022 - Poetry on the Porch, presented by Imagemaker Enterprise, will be held at East White Oak Community Center, located at 1801 10th St. in Greensboro, on Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. The open mic event is hosted by spoken word artist RL Tha Gifted1 featuring Sherrita Williams, veteran poet & recording artist. There will be live performances, food, vendors, music by DJ Suggashack and live artwork by visual artist Tyamica Mabry. There will be an artwork auction at the end.
Music Fest - March 27, 2022 - Summerfield Farms, located at 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road in Summerfield, will host the Spring Music Fest on Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 2 to 6 p.m. The event will take place behind The Pole Barn on the bank of the pond and a ticket will be required for entrance. Kids under the age of 7 get in free, kids 7-15 are $10 and general admission is $25. There will be live performances by Justin Reid, Bandemic, and Laura Jane Vincent & Band. There will be food and drinks available between 2 to 6 p.m. from the following food trucks” West Coast Wanderer and The Well Truck. There will be local vendors and a mini artisan market. Blankets, chairs, and strollers are allowed.
Live Music - March 31, 2022 -Sweet Old Bills, located at 1232 N. Main Street in High Point, will host live music from Bradley Steele on Tuesday, March 31, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.