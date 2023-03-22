8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: March 23-28, 2023

Equinox Fest - March 25, 2023 - Oden Brewing Company, located at 802 W. Gate City Blvd in Greensboro, will host its second annual Spring Equinox Fest on Saturday, March 25 from noon to 11 p.m. There will be live music from Jessie Dunks, Viva la Muerte and Royal Jelly Music. There will be unique vendors, face painting, food trucks and more.
Street Food Festival - March 25, 2023 -Dirty Fries, located at 2800 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, will host its first Street Food Festival on Saturday, March 25 from noon to 6 p.m. There will be food trucks, Street food vendors & Marketplace Vendors onsite. The event will include live music, lawn games, eating contests, local vendor marketplace, a FREE kid’s zone and more.
Mimosa Party - March 25, 2023 - Nomad Wine Works, located at 432 N. Wrenn St. in High Point, will host its Mimosa Party on Saturday, March 25 from noon to 4 p.m.
Live Music - March 25, 2023 - Wise Man Brewing , located at 826 Angelo Brothers Ave. in Winston-Salem, will host Iive music by Barefoot Modern on Saturday, March 25 from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Live Music - March 25, 2023 - Saints and Sinners Tavern, located at 536 Farragut St. in Greensboro, will host live music by the Southern Sounds Band on Saturday, March 25 from 8 to 11 p.m. The 5-piece band covers New Country, Classic Country and Southern Rock.
Drag House Party - March 25, 2023 - Joymongers Barrel Hall, located at 480 W. End Blvd. in Winston-Salem, will host The Yacht House Party on Sunday, March 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The party hosted by Anna Yacht features a fabulous lineup of performers with music provided by DJ Onya Nerves.
Music Festival - March 26, 2023 - Summerfield Farms, located at 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road in Summerfield, will host a Spring Music Fest at Summerfield Farms on Sunday, March 26 from 2 to 6 p.m. Spend a spring afternoon on the farm with live music performances, food trucks, refreshing beverages and pop-up shops. The event will take place behind The Pole Barn on the bank of the pond for the ultimate spring setting. For tickets and more information, visit www.summerfieldfarms.com.
Jewish Festival - March 26, 2023 - Temple Emanuel, located at 1129 Jefferson Road in Greensboro, will host its Jewish Festival on Sunday, March 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Jewish Festival is a community-wide event celebrating Jewish life and culture. It offers Jewish and Israeli food, Temple tours with Rabbis, educational exhibits, entertainment featuring Jewish music and dance, an artisan area with craft vendors, and a Kid’s Zone with crafts and activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.