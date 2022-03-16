8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: March 16-22

Benefit Concert - March 17, 2022 - The Food Pantry of the Triad will host a benefit concert on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at High Point Theatre, located at 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point. The show will start at 7 p.m. and will feature performances by Janice Price and Sister Sledge. For tickets or more information, call 336-887-3001.
St. Patrick’s Day - March 17, 2022 - Oden Brewery, located at 802 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, will host St. Patrick’s Day at Oden on Thursday, March 17, 2022. There will be live music from Banna between 7 and 10 p.m. The Rockin’ Moroccan Food Truck will be there from 5 to 9 p.m.
St. Patrick’s Day - March 17, 2022 - Boxcar Bar + Arcade, located at 120 W. Lewis St. in Greensboro, will host its 2022 St. Patrick’s Day celebration on Thursday, March 17, 2022, beginning at noon. There will be Jameson Orange Irish Whiskey as well as Irish Car Bombs. They will have their Pizza Truck open at noon and free swag while supplies last.
Parking Lot Party - March 17, 2022 - Second and Green Tavern, located at 207 N. Green St. in Winston-Salem, will host the 2nG St. Patrick’s Day Parking Lot Party on Thursday, March 17, 2022, from 2 to 11 p.m. There will be beer, shots, and drink specials along will with Shepards Pie and Corned Beef & Cabbage specials. A portion of the proceeds will go to The Parenting Path of Winston-Salem. There will be performances by DJ Fish, DJ Mc Nice and the Sam Robinson Band featuring Calvin Napper.
St. Patrick’s Party - March 17, 2022 - Summerfield Farms, located at 3203 Pleasent Ridge Road in Summerfield, will host a St. Patrick’s Party at the Well Truck on Thursday, March 17, 2022, from 4 to 9 p.m. There will be live music by Blue Ginger from 6 to 8 p.m., festive drinks, smores, and the West Coast Wanderer food truck from 5 to 8 p.m. Friendship Plant Co. & L'Avenue Boutique pop-up shops will be onsite from 4 to 8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.
Jazz - March 18, 2022- The Juke Joint at the Historic Magnolia House, located at 442 Gorrell St. in Greensboro, presents Light Ice Band on Friday, March 18, 2022, beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $20 for the evening of jazz.
Throwback Party - March 18, 2022 - The Garage Tavern, located at 5211 W. Market Street in Greensboro, will host an 80s and 90s Throwback Party with DJ Todd on Friday, March 18, 2022, from 8 to 11:30 p.m. All of the classic hits from the 80s and 90s will be played and there will be a $100 costume contest.
Equinox - March 19, 2022 - Oden Brewing, located at 802 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, will host the Spring Equinox Fest on Sunday, March 13, 2022, from noon to 11 p.m. There will be local vendors, food trucks, and music by Royal Jelly, Viva La Muerte, and Shiela's Traveling Circus.
