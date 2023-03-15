8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: March 15-21, 2023

Karaoke - March 16, 2023 - Stock + Grain Assembly, located at 275 Elm St. in High Point, will host Karaoke Night at Stock + Grain on Thursday, March 16 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Parking Lot Party - March 17, 2023 - Second and Green Tavern, located at 207 N. Green St. in Greensboro, will host its 10th anniversary/St. Patrick's Parking Lot Party on Friday, March 17 beginning at noon. There will be drink specials, entertainment, and more.
St. Patrick’s Day Party - March 17, 2023 - ROAR, located at 633 N. Liberty St. in Winston-Salem, will host its St. Patrick's Day celebration on Friday, March 17 beginning at noon. There will be live entertainment throughout the day, drink specials, and food specials. There will be free, live music from: RG Absher Solo, Lisemore Academy of Irish Dance, Celtic Sessions, Doug Davis and Friends, DJ Professor, and DJ Mr. Karolina. Food specials include: Corned Beef and Cabbage, Reuben Sandwiches, Fish and Chips, and Shepherd’s Pie.
Comedy - March 17, 2023 - The Finch House, located at 17 East Main St. in Thomasville, will host Improv Comedy on Friday, March 17. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $15.
Free Block Party - March 18, 2023 - The City of Greensboro will host a Tournament Town Block Party on Saturday, March 18 in downtown Greensboro. This event will feature a concert performance from multi-platinum recording artist Michael Ray, with Dylan Marlowe as the opening act. The concert will take place in the Hamburger Square area (McGee St. and Davie St.) along Elm Street in downtown Greensboro. Admission is free with gates opening at 3 p.m. Ray will take the stage at approximately 6 p.m. Entertainment will also be provided by DJ Mike Wawa featuring Geigespass. For more information, please visit TournamentTown.com.
St. Patrick’s Day Party - March 18, 2023 - Foothills Brewing, located at 3800 Kimwell Drive in Winston-Salem, and the Winston-Salem Wolfhounds will host a St. Patrick’s Day Celebration on Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be live music, Irish dancers, food trucks, local vendors, Irish football demos, and a chance to win a free trip to Ireland. Raffle tickets can be purchased at any Foothills location or can be purchased on the day of the event.
Bar Crawl - March 11, 2023 - Otis & Wawa's 8th Annual St. Patrick's Fest + Bar Crawl will be in downtown Greensboro on Saturday, March 18th, 2023. Check-in Registration will be held at First National Bank Field, located at 408 W. Bellemeade St. in Greensboro, from noon to 3 p.m. The Fest kickoff is from noon to 5 p.m. which includes live music and DJs, local vendors, and more. Bar Crawl is from 3 to 9 p.m. and includes more than 10 bars and restaurants including going to Greensboro’s Tournament Town block party. This event is rain or shine.
Open Mic - March 23, 2023 - Scuppernong Books, located at 304 S. Elm St. in Greensboro, will host the NC Writers’ Network monthly open mic on Thursday, March 23. Sign-up begins at 6 p.m. with open mic beginning around 6:10 p.m.You do not have to be a NCWN member to read or attend. Learn more about the NC Writers' Network at ncwriters.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.