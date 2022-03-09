8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: March 10-15

Live Music - March 11, 2022 - Electric Tequila Bar and Grill, located at 1720 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro, will host Lasater Union, on Friday, March 11, 2022, with music beginning at 9 p.m.
ART - March 11, 2022 - Delurk Gallery, located at 207 W. Sixth St. in Winston-Salem, will host its 10-year Anniversary Music Exhibition on Friday, March 11, 2022. Doors open at 7 p.m and the show will begin at 8 p.m. The exhibition will feature music by Benny Boom, Cakes ov Light, Dai Cheri, and Hyper Kill. Food will be available by Nasty Dog Vegetarian Hot Dogs and Kuya Bear Food. Tickets will be sold at the door for $15 per night or $25 for a weekend pass.
Bar Crawl - March 12, 2022 - Otis and Wawa will host their 7th annual St. Patrick’s Bar Crawl on South Elm St. in Downtown Greensboro on Saturday, March 12, 2022. The crawl will be from noon to 7 p.m. and is rain or shine. The bar crawl includes more than 12 bars and clubs, an event t-shirt, live music, dj’s, games, giveaways, raffles, and drink specials. You must be 21 and up to participate.
Sip and Shop - March 12, 2022 - Southern Vine Productions will host Sip • Savor • Shop • NC on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex Special Events Center, located at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd in Greensboro. The one-day-only event will showcase products from across the state with a portion of proceeds going to Project HALO, a no-kill animal rescue and sanctuary. Tickets are on sale now for both sessions(1-4 p.m.) and (5-8 p.m.) and can be purchased at the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.com.
Movies - March 12, 2022 - Out at the Movies WS will host a free movie screening at UNCSA’s ACE theater complex, located at 1533 S. Main St. in Winston-Salem. They will screen the short, I Don't Want to Go Back Alone, followed by the feature, The Way He Looks. The first screening will start at 6:30 p.m. followed by the second screening at 7 p.m. Both screenings are free and are Portuguese with English subtitles.
Festival - March 12, 2022- The High Point Community Library, located at 901 N. Main St. in High Point, will host a community festival in the library parking lot on Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature a variety of vendors, kid’s activities, and different cultural performances. Performances include Suah African Dance Theatre at 11 a.m., Andrews High School Marching Band at noon, Guilford Native American Fashion showcase at 1 p.m., and Leap – MJIDE School of Dance at 2:15 p.m. High Point Rockers Mascot HYPE will also be in attendance, and food will be available for purchase from Wingz and Thyngz food truck. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Maxine Days at 336-883-3646 or maxine.days@highpointnc.gov.
OPUS - March 12, 2022 -The OPUS Concert series will present a free musical concert on Saturday, March 12, 2022, in the Dana Auditorium at Guilford College, located at 710 Levi Coffin Dr. in Greensboro, beginning at 7 p.m. Music will be provided by the Greensboro Concert Band. All concerts are free to attend but donations will be accepted.
CROWN - March 13, 2022 - The Crown at the Carolina Theatre, located at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro, presents Doug Baker on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. Baker will be joined on stage by guitarist and vocalist Barry Gray, multi-instrumentalist Mark Dillon, bassist Glenn Jones and percussionist Zach Baker. Durham-Based singer/songwriter Leah Kaufman will open the show. Baker will be bringing songs from his first cd, Navigating Life. For more information, visit doug@dougbakermusic.com.
