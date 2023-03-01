8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: March 1-7, 2023

1) Musical Tribute - March 2, 2023 - The Flat Iron, located at 221 Summit Ave. in Greensboro, will host In the Beat of the Night Presents: A Tribute to De La Soul & Native Tongues on Thursday, March 2 at 9 p.m. This event is hosted by ILLPO and is free and open to the public.
2) Musical Tribute - March 2, 2023 - The Ramkat, located at 170 W. 9th St. in Winston-Salem, in partnership with the Blue Ridge Music Center, will host the Doc at 100: A Doc Watson Tribute Concert on Thursday, March 2 beginning at 7:30 p.m. DOC AT 100 is a concert program celebrating the life and legacy of Doc Watson by artists who performed with Doc, who were profoundly influenced by his music, and who called him a friend. This includes T. Michael Coleman, Jack Lawrence, Wayne Henderson and Jack Hinshelwood. Tickets range from $30 to $40. For more information, visit www.theramkat.com.
3) Jazz Music - March 2, 2023 - Lewis and Elm, located at 600 S. Elm St. in Greensboro, will host live jazz music by Matt Reid and Logan Butler on Thursday, March 2 beginning at 7 p.m.
4) Live Music - March 4, 2023 - Breathe Cocktail Lounge, located at 221 N. Main St., second floor, in Kernersville, will host live music by Blue City Bombers on Saturday, March 4 from 8 to 11 p.m.
5) Dance Party - March 4, 2023 - Lager Haus at Red Oak Brewery, located at 6905 Konica Drive in Whitsett, will host a 90s Dance Party on Saturday, March 4 from 7 to 10 p.m. Attendees must be 21 and up.
6) Live Music - March 4, 2023 - Kernersville Brewing Company, 221 N. Main St. in Kernersville, will host live music from Makenzie and Shane Phipps on Saturday, March 4 beginning at 7 p.m.
7) Arts Festival- March 4, 2023 - The International Civil Rights Center and Museum, located at 134 S. Elm St. in Greensboro, will host the 3rd annual Music, Wine and Arts Festival on Saturday, March 4 from 6 to 10 p.m. The event includes live jazz artists, spoken word, a DJ, food, cash bar, wine tasting, vendors, tours, door prizes and more. All proceeds benefit military veterans. Tickets begin at $20.
8) Game Night - March 6, 2023 - Stock + Grain Assembly, located at 275 Elm St. in High Point, will host classic tabletop games for attendees to enjoy on Monday, March 6 from 5 to 9 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to grab a bite to eat while playing classic games like Jenga, Connect Four, Uno, and more. Guests are welcome to bring their own games. Weekly game nights are free and open to the public.
