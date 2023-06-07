8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: June 7-13, 2023

Live Music - June 9, 2023 - The High Point Arts Council will host a free Arts Splash Concert on Friday, June 9 at Washington Terrace Park, located at 101 Gordon Street in High Point. The concert will feature music from Rod McCoy and Company from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic dinners. Alcohol will be available for purchase at concerts; however, no outside alcohol will be allowed.
Live Music - June 10, 2023-Flat Iron, located at 221 Summit Ave. in Greensboro, will host live music by Darrell Scott on Saturday, June 10. For more information, visit www.flatirongso.com.
Live Music - June 10, 2023 - Forsyth County Government and Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County is hosting the eighth annual Parks Concert Series. The Martha Bassett Show will be at Tanglewood Park, located at 4061 Clemmons Road in Clemmons, on Saturday, June 10 from 5 to 8 p.m. This free and family-oriented event will offer vendors, food trucks, and beverages for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs and may bring a picnic or patronize food trucks onsite.
Market - June 11, 2023 - Boxcar Bar and Arcade, located at 120 W. Lewis St. in Greensboro, will host its Spring Pop-Up Market on Sunday, June 11 from noon to 5 p.m. The event is designed for attendees to sip, shop and support local businesses for the spring. There will be a free yoga session with Monica Nicholson from 11 a.m. to noon. Afterward, attendees can shop with more than 15 local vendors selling a variety of homemade and unique gifts. Guinness will be on site with pint glasses that you can engrave with your name or custom message, and William Nesmith will perform.
Craft Fair - June 11, 2023 - Foothills Brewing Tasting Room, located at 3800 Kimwell Dr. in Winston-Salem, will host the Camel City Craft Show on Sunday, June 11 from noon to 5 p.m. There will be a showcase of artists and makers selling handmade items, live music, food trucks, and treats.
Blues and Food - June 11, 2023 - The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society will host a Blues & Food Market on Sunday, June 11 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Renaissance Shops, located at 2521 Phillips Avenue in Greensboro. This free concert series will host a performance by Roy Roberts. There will be vendors with both crafts and foods with community resource partners. Attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket so they can enjoy great lawn spaces, play games, listen to music, and shop with food and craft vendors.
MUSEP - June 11, 2023 - Creative Greensboro’s Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) will hold a concert on Sunday, June 11 at White Oak Amphitheatre, located at 2411 W. Gate City Blvd., beginning at 6 p.m. Music will be provided by The Philharmonia of Greensboro presents. Free parking and concessions are available onsite.
Live Band - June 13, 2023 - The Salem Band will hold a free concert in Salem Square, located at 649 S. Main St. in Winston-Salem, on Tuesday, June 13 at 7 p.m. There will be pre-concert music at 6:45 p.m. by The Salem Band Brass Quintet. There will be food vendors on site. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. In the event of bad weather, there is a rain date of June 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.