8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: June 29-July 5

- Live Music - July 1, 2022 - SouthEnd Brewing Company, located at 117 W. Lewis St. in Greensboro, will host July’s First Friday at SouthEnd Brewing on Friday, July 1 from 6 to 10 p.m. There will be beer, food, a pop-up vendor market, and live music by the David Lin Band. The pop-up market will feature local businesses and be open until 9 p.m.
- Beach Music - July 1, 2022- The City of Jamestown will host Music in the Park at Wrenn Park, located at 101 Guilford Road in Jamestown, on Friday, July 1 from 6 to 10 p.m. Music will be provided by the Special Occasion Band. For over 35 years Special Occasion Band has been entertaining young and old all over the Carolinas. @FourSaintsBrewing will be there serving delicious craft beer. Food trucks include: @FreshCatchSeafoodShack, @bohoberriesNC, @gunnysmittyshotdogs, @baconessence, @KonaIceExperience, and desserts by @blossoms.sweetblossoms.
- Dance Party- July 2, 2022 - The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society and Elsewhere Museum will host a Blues Groove House Dance Party on Saturday, July 2 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The party will be held at the Elsewhere Museum, located at 606 S. Elm St. in Greensboro. This event is a fundraiser and all proceeds will benefit Piedmont Blues Preservation Society, an educational, charitable, and historical 501(c)3 nonprofit. Piedmont Blues Preservation Society has been operating out of Greensboro, NC since 1985 presenting the Carolina Blues Festival, Blues in the Schools programming, and bringing culture to the aged and less fortunate in the Piedmont region.
- Live Music - July 2, 2022 - The City Sunsets Summer concert series will host Drew Foust on Saturday, July 2 beginning at 7 p.m. Foust is a North Carolina-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. He’s old-fashioned but not old-timey with a sound that’s steeped in American roots music with rock and soul sensibilities. His sound is for fans of Americana, blues, folk, soul, and rock. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chair and picnic blanket. There will be local food trucks on site. The program is free and open to the public.
- Street Concert - July 2, 2022 - The Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership will host Summer on Liberty, featuring music from Smitty and The Jumpstarters, on Saturday, July 2 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the intersection of 6th and Liberty Streets in Winston-Salem. This event is free and presented by Truliant Federal Credit Union. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
- Music - July 3, 2022 - The Summer Parks Concert Series, presented by the Arts Council of WS and Forsyth County Government, will host music from Salem Band and Letter from Home on Sunday, July 3 beginning at 5 p.m. The concert will be held at Triad Park, located at 9652 W. Market St., in Kernersville. The event is free and open to the public.
- Concert - July 4, 2022 - Kernersville Chamber of Commerce and Parks and Recreation, along with the Lawrence & Etta Lea Pope Foundation and Best Logistics Group, will host the July 4th Community Concert and Fireworks at 512 W. Mountain St. in Kernersville, on Monday, July 4 from 5 to 9:45 p.m.There will be food trucks and food by Raiders Fundraiser. The Legacy Motown Reve band will provide music with a concert at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks will begin at 9:10 p.m. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy an evening of singing, dancing, food, and fireworks.
- DGI Fun Fourth- July 4, 2022 - Downtown Greensboro Inc’s (DGI) will host Fun Fourth Freedom Fest, located throughout Downtown Greensboro, on Monday, July 4 from noon to 6 p.m. Presented by Allegacy Federal Credit Union, the one-day celebration will feature the Freedom Run and Freedom Fest complete with live music, strolling performers, a roller skating rink, and a balloon maze. Old North State Medical Society will be on-site providing Covid-19 vaccinations, boosters, and PCR testing. A complete festival map is available to view and download at Freedom Fest Map (downtowngreensboro.org). This event is free and open to the public.
featured popular hot web only
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.