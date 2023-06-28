8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: June 28 - July 4, 2023

Live Music - June 29, 2023- Stock and Grain Food Hall, located at 275 N. Elm St. in High Point, will host live music by Pressing Strings, on Thursday, July 29 at 7 p.m.
Live Music - June 29, 2023 - Downtown Greensboro, Inc and TowneBank will host live music via its TowneBank Beach Music Festival, on Thursday, June 29. The band, Chairman of the Board, will perform at First National Bank Field, located at 408 Bellemeade St. in Greensboro. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance online or at the gate. Tickets are $15 per person; children 12 and under are free with a ticketed adult. Parking in street spots is free after 6 p.m., and plenty of nearby parking decks accommodate everyone. Lawn chairs, pets, and coolers are prohibited.
Live Music - June 29, 2023 - Sweet Old Bills, located at 1232 N. Main St. in High Point, will host live music by the Turpentine Shine Trio, on Thursday, June 29. For more information, visit www.sweetoldbills.com.
Festival - July 1, 2023 - The City of Winston-Salem will host the Rock Out the Quarry pre-Fourth of July Festival on Saturday, July 1 from 6 to 11 p.m. at Quarry Park, located at 2450 Reynolds Park Road. There will be fireworks, ten food trucks, and live music provided by “Darryl Little & Friends.” Attendees should bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. Overflow parking with shuttles will be available at the William R. Anderson Jr. Recreation Center, Reynolds Park Golf Course, Salem Lake, and the Emmanuel Baptist Church parking lot at 1075 Shalimar Dr. The access road to Quarry Park is on Reynolds Park Road next to the William R. Anderson Jr. Recreation Center.
Celebration - July 2, 2023 - The Forsyth County Government and Arts Council will host a free concert, “America the Beautiful,” on Sunday, July 2 at Triad Park, located at 9652 W. Market St. in Kernersville. The concert, which runs from 5 to 8 p.m., will feature Miss America 2019 Nia Imani Franklin and the Camel City Jazz Orchestra Quartet. This concert will cover a wide range of styles including R&B, jazz, classical, and gospel. Families are encouraged to enjoy free art activities sponsored by Publix Charities. Vendors, food trucks, and beverages will also be available for purchase. This concert’s vendors include CrazyDog and Dream Kreams. Concerts and parking at both parks are free. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs and may bring a picnic or patronize food trucks onsite. Leashed dogs are welcome to enjoy the concert as well. Refreshments such as water, beer and wine are available for purchase with all proceeds supporting Arts Council. No outside alcohol is permitted.
Live Music - July 2, 2023 - The Flat Iron, located at 221 Summit Ave. in Greensboro, will host live music by The Hypothetical House Band featuring Jon Herington and Dannis Espantman, on Saturday, July 2. For more information, visit www.flatirongso.com.
Fourth - July 4, 2023 -The City of High Point Parks & Recreation will host its Fourth of July celebration, The Uncle Sam Jam, on Tuesday, July 4 at Oak Hollow Festival Park, located at 1841 Eastchester Drive in High Point, beginning at 4:30 p.m. The cost is $10 per vehicle, cash only. The Uncle Sam Jam will feature live, family-friendly musical performances by the Brandon Robertson Band at 5 p.m., followed by The Terrible Twos at 6:30 p.m. The fireworks show over Oak Hollow Lake begins at 9:15 p.m. The Family Fun Zone offers free activities for kids; a $20 all-inclusive wristband includes additional access to the inflatables, rock climbing wall, and jousting area. A variety of food vendors will sell pizza, wings, burgers, hot dogs, ice cream and shaved ice, popcorn, funnel cakes, lemonade, and more. Pets are not allowed at the Uncle Sam Jam. Coolers, chairs, and blankets are permitted.
Fourth - July 4, 2023 - Downtown Greensboro, Inc. will host Fun Fourth Freedom Fest, presented by Allegacy Federal Credit Union, on Tuesday, July 4 from 1 to 6 p.m. along Elm Street in Downtown Greensboro. Performers, vendors, and tons of live entertainment are included are divided between four zones. Returning favorites include the Red, White & Say ‘I Do’ live weddings, Disney Princesses and Superheroes, and plenty of selfie opportunities at the American Flag balloon display and Summer Alley, next to Boxcar Bar & Arcade. New attractions include a 28-foot climbing wall, a massive water play area – Beat the Heat – and more interactive attractions than ever before. Festival-goers are encouraged to bring canned food to donate to Second Harvest Food Bank. A complete festival map is available to view and download at funfourthfestival.org.
