8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: June 24-30

Net Impact Triad’s Honeybee Hemp Fest 2021 - June 25-27, 2021 - Come enjoy music, food, camping and friends all on a nearly 100 acre private hemp farm on the Yadkin River. Helping Net Impact Triad’s work in the community and many different levels. Proceeds from this event will go towards our efforts in mental health and the opioid crisis. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/183517900345746?active_tab=about.
MonsterCade Release Dance Party - June 25, 2021- Monstercade, located at 204 W. Acadia Avenue in Winston Salem, will host a Release Dance Party. Doors open at 10 p.m. and DJ Turbo Killer will be providing tonight’s music. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/monstercadebar.
Every Quilt Tells A Story - June 26, 2021 - Mendenhall Homeplace and Historic Jamestown Society presents “Every Quilt Tells A Story.”
Enjoy a colorful exhibit of historical and contemporary quilts displayed on the porches and in the barn at Mendenhall Homeplace. Local quilters and historians will be on hand to share insights about the stories, symbolism and crafting techniques of their quilts. Call (336) 354-3819 for more information.
The exhibit, which runs from June 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., is free and open to the public. A rain date is scheduled for June 27 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
4th Annual Triad Vegfest - June 26, 2021- The 4th annual Triad Vegfest will be held on Saturday, June, 26, 2021 at Downtown Greensboro’s Center City/LeBauer Parks from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The VegFest will offer a vast array of plant-based food, gifts, crafts, and Vegucation booths. There will be entertainment and tastings. All vendors and sponsors will be set up on the oval lawn. For more information, visit www.triadvegfest.org.
Joymongers 5 Year Anniversary - June 26-27, 2021- Join Joymongers for their 5 year anniversary with 4 live bands and 8 food trucks. Music will begin at 2 p.m. The band line up includes: the Drew Foust band, Bradley Wik and The Charlatans, Carri and the Good Watts, and Molly, 2 Sams and A Charlie. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1116608678823768/?active_tab=discussion.
Every Snout Counts Cornhole Event - June 26, 2021 - The inaugural Every Snout Counts Cornhole Tournament event will be held Saturday beginning at 4 p.m. The event will be held at Plank Street Tavern, 138 Church Avenue in High Point. Attendees must be 21 and up, and have a Plank Street Tavern membership to attend. Memberships may be purchased at the door for a $5 annual fee, and each member may have one guest. Proceeds from the cornhold tournament will benefit the following nonprofit organizations: GO FAR, The High Point Retired K-9 Fund, and the Davidson County Animal Alliance. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/everysnoutcounts.
Music for A Mission: Triad All-Star Little Big Band - June 27, 2021 - Benjy Springs and the Triad All-Star Little Big Band will be performing at West Market on Sunday, June 27, at 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall (AND ON FACEBOOK LIVE). Join them for an evening of jazz, swing, and big band hits. This event will be a fundraising event for GUM to aid with providing temporary shelter for families experiencing homelessness. Entry is free and open to the public, but bring your bucks to help fight homelessness in our community. You may also donate online:https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZEJJJHC8V6VWC. We will continue to monitor, adhere, and adjust to CDC guidance on masking and social distancing.
Scott Fest - June 27, 2021 - Scott Fest, a musical memorial for Scott Johnson, and harm-reduction awareness campaign fundraising for GCSTOP, starts at 5 p.m. on June 27 at Lebauer Park. Admission is pay-what-you-can, with a suggested $30-donation, accepted online and in-person at the event.
Funder link: https://secure.givelively.org/donate/caring-services-inc/scottfest-benefit-for-gc-stop
