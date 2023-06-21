8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: June 22-28, 2023

Live Music - June 23, 2023 - The High Point Arts Council will host live music as part of its 2023 Arts Splash on Friday, June 23 between 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Wrenn Miller Park, located at 101 Guilford Road in Jamestown. Music will be provided by Spindle 45. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic dinners.
Live Music - June 23-24, 2023- The 1LoveFestival will host live music at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, located at 251 Spruce St. in Winston-Salem on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24. There will be music by Liontracks Reggae Band, Nia Zhane, BRWN, Eric Roberson, and the Chelsey Green & The Green Project. For more information, visit www.1lovefestival.com.
Pride - June 23, 2023 - Pride WS will host its Kick-Off Party on Friday, June 24 at Founders, located at 150 N. Marshall St. in Winston-Salem, beginning at 7 p.m. This event will be hosted by CC Labrie with a special appearance by Mr. And Miss Pride Winston Salem. There will be signature cocktails and food, raffles and giveaways, and a silent auction.
Party - June 23, 2023 - Joymongers Brewing Co., located at 576 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro, will host its 7th Anniversary Party on Friday, June 23 beginning at 6 p.m. Music will be provided by Smitty and the Jumpstarters. This weekend will include music by Wade Hill and the Revival, William Hinson, Dear Sister, and Red Dirt Revival. There would be bands, food trucks, and a new summer menu.
Art - June 23, 2023- SECCA, located at 750 Marguerite Dr. in Winston-Salem, will host Art Bites: Ashley Johnson and Chef Chris, on Friday, June 23 at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.secca.org.
Yoga - June 24, 2023 - Nomad Wine Works, located at 432 N. Wrenn St. in High Point, will host Bend and Bubbles on Saturday, June 24 beginning at 10 a.m. The yoga and mimosa party will feature instruction from Caitlyn from Willow Wellness Center. $15 per person covers your yoga class and a glass of bubbly (or another drink of choice). Proceeds will benefit community projects by the Jaycees. Attendees should bring a yoga mat.
MUSEP - June 25, 2023 - Creative Greensboro’s Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) will hold a concert on Sunday, June 25 at LeBauer Park, located at 208 N. Davie St., beginning at 6 p.m. Music will be provided by The Greensboro Concert Band. The Sweet’s Turkey BBQ and Catering and Sweet Cold Treats food trucks will be on hand. Free parking and concessions are available onsite.
Social DJ - June 28, 2023 - The Bearded Goat will host The Smoke Stack Social DJ Series at Revolution Mills, located at 2001 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro, on Wednesday, June 28 beginning at 5 p.m. Music will be provided by DJ Rio. Food vendors will be Empanada Grill, Kingston Vybes and Blue Tent Campaign by Edibleart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.