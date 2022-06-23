8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: June 22- 29

Poetry - June 24, 2022 - LB the Poet and The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) will host Lyrics by the Lake on Friday, June 24 beginning at 6 p.m. Held at SECCA, located at 750 Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem, the event showcases the multifaceted artistry of LB the Poet, W.O.R.D. Society and local artists by featuring musical performances, comedy acts, poetry, live painting, and a vendor market. Tickets for the event are available in advance at https://secca.org.
Concert - June 25, 2022- The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds presents the Indoor Concert Series at the Annex Theatre, located at 414 Deacon Boulevard in Winston-Salem, and will host An Evening with Charlie Wilson on Saturday, June 25 at 7 p.m. Twice named Billboard’s Top Adult Male R&B Artist, Wilson kick-started the new decade with not one but two No. 1 Adult R&B Songs hits: “Forever Valentine” and “One I Got.” Then he wrapped the year by also breaking that chart’s record as the Top Adult Male Artist with the most No. 1’s in three decades. Tickets can be purchased at the following link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/an.../event/2D005C6BECBB71AF. Parking is $10.
Dinner and Movie- June 25, 2022 - MUSE Winston-Salem and a/perture cinema present Street Food Cinema, a mobile program that pairs food from local chefs with international films, on Saturday, June 25 at MUSE Winston-Salem, at 226 S. Liberty St. The free film screening is Tampopo (1985), paired with a $20 dinner provided by Bootleg Ramen. The parking lot will open at 7 p.m. and the film will start at 8:45 p.m. Visitors are asked to park in the lots for Kaleideum or walk over the stroll way from downtown. They are also asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets.
Live Music - June 25, 2022 - The City Sunsets Summer concert series will host Gooseberry Jam on Saturday, June 25 beginning at 7 p.m. Gooseberry Jam is a roots-based, original rock band that originated in and around the Triad. Led by principal songwriter and vocalist/rhythm guitarist, Darrell Craig, GBJ is rounded out by Randy Wagoner on bass guitar, Sean Cox on drums, and Doyle Hinkle on lead guitar. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chair and picnic blanket. There will be local food trucks on site. The program is free and open to the public.
Festival - June 25, 2022 - Triad Vegfest will present its 5th annual Triad Vegfest at Center City Park, located at 200 N. Elm St. in downtown Greensboro, on Saturday, June 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be educational and food vendors surrounding vegan life. There will be samples, giveaways, games, and more. The event is free and open to the public.
Street Concert - June 25, 2022 - The Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership will host Summer on Liberty, featuring music from the Bo-Stevens, on Saturday, June 25 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the intersection of 6th and Liberty Streets in Winston-Salem. This event is free and presented by Truliant Federal Credit Union. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
Drag Party - June 26, 2022 - Anna Yacht will host The Yacht House Party at Bar Bar Piña, located at 770 Liberty View Court in Winston-Salem, on Sunday, June 26 from 5 to 9 p.m. There will be performances by Tallulah Van Dank, Karma Killz, and Diana Grey Addams, along with music provided by DJ Bird. Pre-sale tickets are $10 and $15 at the door.
MUSEP - June 26, 2022 - Creative Greensboro’s Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) Concert Series will host The Greensboro Concert Band at LeBauer Park, located at 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro on Sunday, June 26 beginning at 6 p.m. The Sweet Cold Treats and Funnel Cakes, and Off the Hook food trucks will be onsite. This event is free and open to the public.
