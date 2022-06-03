8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: June 2-9

First Friday - June 3, 2022- Downtown Greensboro Inc will host First Friday Night live event with music by The Fritz, sponsored by Truliant Federal Credit Union, on Friday, June 3 from 7 to 9 p.m. The event will be held at The Autotrends, located at 431 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro. The free event will have beer available onsite by Havk Brewing and Bull City Cider. There will be dining options from Sweet’s Turkey BBQ, Over the Rainbow Corn and Kona Ice.
Music - June 3, 2022 - The Town of Jamestown’s Music in Park series presents the Ryan Perry Band on Friday, June 3 at 6 p.m. at Wrenn-Miller Park, located at 101 Guilford Road in Jamestown. Four Saints Brewing will offer craft beer while food trucks from @ghassansrestaurant, @bohoberriesNC, @gunnysmittyshotdogs, @hopetruckfoodco, and desserts by @blossoms.sweetblossoms, and @konaiceexperience will be onsite.
ART - June 4, 2022 - InTune GSO will host Art in the Park at LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro on Saturday, June 4 from 1 to 5 p.m. The event, billed as a celebration of all arts, will offer live music, dance, poetry, painting, drawing, pottery and entertainment for all ages. There will be food, vendors and games. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating.
Live Music - June 4, 2022 - The City Sunsets Summer concert series will host the Alter Egos band on Saturday, June 4 beginning at p.m. The All-Female, Front Line Band, brings a unique style of entertainment through the eclectic sounds of funk, jazz, neo-soul, R&B, and rock.The free event is held at Center City Park in Downtown Greensboro. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chair and picnic blanket. There will be local food trucks on site. The program is free and open to the public.
Jazz - June 5, 2022 - The High Point Arts Council will host Arts Splash, featuring music from Freeport Jazz, on Sunday, June 5 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Washington Terrace Park, 101 Gordon St. in High Point. Before the concert, the Washington Street Historical Preservation Society will unveil a historical marker at 5 p.m. at the backside entrance of Washington Terrace Park at 108 Murray St., launching High Point’s African American Heritage Trail. Both events are free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic dinners.
Parisian - June 5, 2022 - Greensboro Beautiful presents Parisian Promenade at the Tanger Family Bicentennial Gardens, located at 1105 Hobbs Road in Greensboro, on Sunday, June 5 from noon to 5 p.m. There will be artists on the sidewalk, live music, a Garden Quest, family games, and art and planting activities for kids. The family friendly event offers aerial artists, a Poodle Parade, sidewalk cafes, giant chess and fencing duels among the backdrop of a blooming garden. The event is free and open to the public.
Tanglewood - June 5, 2022 - Forsyth County Government and Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host the seventh annual Summer Parks Concert Series at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons, at 4061 Clemmons Road. West End Mambo will kick off the series on Sunday, June 5 at 5 p.m. During the concert guests will be able to visit tents that have free art activities for kids sponsored by Publix Charities. Vendors and food trucks will also be at all Summer Parks Concert Series concerts including Dream Kreams, who is confirmed for the June 5 concert. Concerts and parking are free. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs and may bring a picnic or patronize food trucks onsite. Refreshments such as water, beer and wine are available with all proceeds supporting Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County.
8.) MUSEP - June 5, 2022 - Creative Greensboro’s Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) Concert Series will host The Greensboro Big Band at Greensboro College, located at 815 W. Market St. in Greensboro on Sunday, June 5 beginning at 6 p.m. The Slush Rush and Taqueria El Azteca food trucks will be onsite. This event is free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.