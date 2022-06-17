8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: June 17-21

Concert - June 17, 2022- The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex Theatre, located at 414 Deacon Boulevard in Winston-Salem, will host the Roots and Boots Tour featuring Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw and Collin Raye on Friday, June 17 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the following link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/2D005C6E78423857…. Parking is $10.
Party - June 17, 2022 - UptownARTS Greensboro will host the Uptown Fresh Sneakerball at the Khalif Event Center, located at 2000 E. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro on Friday, June 17 beginning at 8 p.m. Get dressed in your finest formal wear and your fly-est sneakers for an evening of music, dancing, and fundraising, all in the name of community development and youth arts programming.
Parade - June 18, 2022 - Pride WS, with support from Collins Aerospeace, will host The Pride Winston-Salem Parade and Food Truck Rodeo in downtown Winston-Salem on Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to get to 4th St. early. Parade emcees will call the parade from their reviewing stand in front of Camino Bakery.
Live Music - June 18, 2022 - The City Sunsets Summer concert series will host Gregory Amos on Saturday, June 18 beginning at 7 p.m. A North Carolina native and saxophonist, Amos is a songwriter, music producer, multi-talented musician, and entrepreneur. He delivers heartfelt performances that are sure to speak to you and touch your spirit. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chair and picnic blanket. There will be local food trucks on site. The program is free and open to the public.
Food Trucks - June 18, 2022 - Juneteenth GSO presents Black Food Truck Festival at LeBauer Park, located at 330 S. Greene St. in downtown Greensboro, on Saturday, June 18 from 5 to 10 p.m. Come and grab the mic, line dance, support the Juneteenth swag vendors and break bread while supporting Black business. The event is free and open to the public.
Soul - June 19, 2022 - The High Point Arts Council will host Arts Splash, featuring music from Carolina Soul Band, on Sunday, June 19 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Mendenhall Transportation Terminal, located at 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point. This event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic dinners.
Benet - June 19, 2022 - The Black Pearls Society will host the inaugural Black Pearls Jam at 816 S. Elm St. in Greensboro, on Sunday, June 19 beginning at 6 p.m. This is an intimate R&B experience inclusive of both local and international artists such as 4x Grammy nominee Eric Benet and the legendary FutureBandDC. This is an outdoor event, rain or shine; food trucks will be available, as well as a cash bar.
8) MUSEP - June 19, 2022 - Creative Greensboro’s Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) Concert Series, in conjunction with Juneteenth GSO and Creative Greensboro, will host The Juneteenth Gospel Superfest at Barber Park, located at 1500 Barber Park Dr. in Greensboro on Sunday, June 19 beginning at 2:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.
