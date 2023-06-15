Live Music - June 15, 2023 - Downtown Greensboro, Inc and TowneBank will host live music via its TowneBank Beach Music Festival, on Thursday, June 15. The Part Time Party Time Band will perform at First National Bank Field, located at 408 Bellemeade St. in Greensboro. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance online or at the gate. Tickets are $15 per person; children 12 and under are free with a ticketed adult. Parking in street spots is free after 6 p.m., and there are plenty of nearby parking decks to accommodate everyone. Lawn chairs, pets, and coolers are prohibited.
Movie - June 16, 2023- a/perture and Innovation Quarter will hold a free a/mobile movie screening on Friday, June 16 at Bailey Park in Innovation Quarter (445 Patterson Avenue, Downtown Winston-Salem). Vendors are available starting at 7 p.m. Film starts around 8:30 p.m. Bring your own chair or blanket. This week’s movie is The Matrix.
Culture - June 16, 2023 - Greensboro Parks and Recreation will host a free Celebration of Black Culture on Friday, June 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lewis Recreation Center, located at 3110 Forest Lawn Drive in Greensboro. This family-friendly event features dance, poetry, spoken word, gospel and African dance performances by community members. Guests will also enjoy Black art displays and products sold by Black-owned business vendors.
Pride - June 16, 2023 - Tucker’s Tap Yard, located at 1010 N. Liberty St. in Winston-Salem, and Pride WS will host Pride Winston-Salem Night on Friday, June 16 beginning at 5 p.m. There will be dog pools out, speciality drinks and a percentage of day passes will be donated to Pride WS.
Community - June 17, 2023-Forge Greensboro, located at 219 W. Lewis St. in Greensboro, will host a 10-year anniversary event on Saturday, June 17 from 1 to 5 p.m. This event is free for all ages. free parking will be available on the southwest corner of Gate City Boulevard and South Elm Street.
Live Music - June 17, 2023 - The Ziggy’s stage at Stock + Grain Assembly Food Hall, located at 275 N. Elm St. in High Point, will have live music by Turquoise Trader on Saturday, June 17 at 8 p.m.
Poetry - June 18, 2023 - The Poetry Cafe will host its Father’s Day Juneteenth Jam Session on Sunday, June 18 from 8 to 10 p.m. at LeBauer Park, located at 208 N. Davie St. in Downtown Greensboro.
Social DJ - June 21, 2023 - The Bearded Goat will host The Smoke Stack Social DJ Series at Revolution Mills, located at 2001 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro, on Wednesday, June 21 beginning at 5 p.m. Music will be provided by DJ Alvin Shavers. Food vendors will be Empanada Grill, Kingston Vybes and Blue Tent Campaign by Edibleart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.