8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: June 1-6, 2023

Beach Music - June 1, 2023 - Downtown Greensboro, Inc and TowneBank will host live music via its TowneBank Beach Music Festival, on Thursday, June 1. The Band of Oz will perform at First National Bank Field, located at 408 Bellemeade St. in Greensboro. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance online or at the gate. Tickets are $15 per person; children 12 and under are free with a ticketed adult. Parking in street spots is free after 6 p.m., and there are plenty of nearby parking decks to accommodate everyone. Lawn chairs, pets, and coolers are prohibited.
Live Music - June 1, 2023 - Sweet Old Bill’s, located at 1232 N. Main St. in High Point, will host live music by Metro Jerthro’s on Thursday, June 1. For more information, visit www.sweetoldbills.com or call 336-807-1476.
Bingo - June 2, 2023 - Guilford Green Foundation and LGBTQ Center will host Green Queen Bingo 2022 on Friday, June 2 at Greensboro Coliseum’s Complex Piedmont Hall. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the games start at 7 p.m. This event is hosted by Brenda the Drag Queen.
Live Music - June 2, 2023 - The Town of Jamestown will host Music in the Park featuring music by The Originals Band on Friday, June 2 at 6 p.m. at Wrenn Miller Park, located at 101 Guilford Road in Jamestown. Featured Food Trucks will include Porterhouse Burger Truck, West Coast Wanderer, Gunny Smith Hot Dogs, Ghassans, Blossoms, Kona Ice, and Four Saints Brewing
Live Music - June 3, 2023 - The Ramkat, located at 170 W. 9th Street in Winston-Salem, will host live music from American Aquarium and Ross Adams on Saturday at 8 p.m. For more information visit www.theramkat.com.
Summerfest - June 3, 2023 - Saints and Sinners Tavern, located at 536 Farragut St. in Greensboro, will host Summerfest 2023 on Saturday, June 3. This is an all-day event with three bands, vendors, and food trucks. Gates open at 1 p.m. For more information visit www.saintsandsinnerstavern.com.
MUSEP - June 4, 2023 - Creative Greensboro’s Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) will hold a concert on June 4 at Greensboro College, located at 815 W. Market Street, beginning at 6 p.m. Music will be provided by The Greensboro Big Band and food can be purchased from the Kibi’s Crazy Casserole and Scoop Zone food trucks.
Parisian Promenade - June 4, 2023 - Greensboro Beautiful will host Parisian Promenade on Sunday, June 4 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Tanger Family Bicentennial Garden, located at 1105 Hobbs Road in Greensboro. Admission to this event is free and a complimentary shuttle service will be available throughout the afternoon from the Signature Place parking lot at 805 Pembroke Road. Handicap parking will be available in the Bicentennial Garden parking lot. Local artists will be available to sell their works, free activities, and Parisian-themed performances. Food, drinks, and dessert will be available for purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.