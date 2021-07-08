8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: July 8-14

Hasan Minhaj: Experiment Time - July 8-10, 2021 - The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County and the Milton Rhodes Center presents Hasan Minhaj: Experiment Time beginning Thursday, July 8, at the Milton Rhodes Center, located at 251 N Spruce St. in Winston-Salem. Minhaj was the host and creator of the weekly comedy show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj that premiered on Netflix in October 2018. The series explored the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity through his unique comedic voice. A first-generation American, Minhaj joined The Daily Show with Jon Stewart as a correspondent in November 2014, where he was Jon’s last hire. He continued on in that role after Trevor Noah took over as host the following year and remained on the show through August 2018. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/rhodesartscenter/3290?productionidlist=179529&fbclid=IwAR1M3Gra9ugjeYal3-TQx9iWRVT4ITDRKQbjywpY2mVxFBy2Jq5bC3rwmt4.
A Taste of Brewed Poetry feat. Kamal Speaks - July 8, 2021 - Little Brother Brewing presents A Taste of Brewed Poetry, an event hosted by local entertainer and motivational speaker, Kamal Speaks. This free event begins at 7 p.m. and features an array of local poets and musicians, complemented by live art. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1192134971211977.
Adult Recess - July 9, 2021 - The Greensboro Parks and Recreation presents Adult Recess. This free event is a 21+ and allows adults to be kids for a night. It will be held at Barber Park Sprayground and begins at 6 p.m. There will be nostalgic playground games, a photo booth, a DJ, food and beverage vendors, complete access to the sprayground and more. Kona Ice, Carolina's Finest, and Little Brother Brewing will be in attendance. If you have any questions, contact Jennifer.Hance@greensboro-nc.gov.
Downtown Jazz - July 9, 2021 - Downtown Winston Salem presents Downtown Jazz by Terence Young. The event will be in Corpening Plaza, on W. 1st Street, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information, or a schedule of the shows, visit www.downtownws.com/music/downtown-jazz/.
CoHab - July 3, 2021- CoHab Space, located at 1547 W. English Road in High Point, will host the Situational Awareness band, food from Hope Truck Food Co. and tours of the gallery, showroom and gardens. The event is from 4-7 p.m.
NC Adult Prom - July 10, 2021- The NC Adult Prom will be held on July 10 beginning at 9 p.m. at The Hawthorne Inn and Conference Center, High Street SW, on Saturday evening. For anyone who didn't get to attend their prom, or maybe you want to recreate the experience with your current partner, this is the perfect event for you! Live DJ, Food, and an unmatched Vibe All night! For tickets or more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nc-adult-prom-tickets-153476084099
Carolina BBQ Music Festival - July 10, 2021 - The inaugural Carolina BBQ Music Festival will be held at the Silo Entertainment Event Center in Downtown Greensboro on July 10 beginning at 2 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/191886432803167/?active_tab=discussion.
Summer On Liberty - July 10, 2021 - Truliant Federal Credit Union presents Summer on Liberty in Downtown Winston-Salem. This week’s event features sounds from West End Mambo on Saturday July 10, at the intersection of 6th and Liberty Streets from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.downtownws.com/music/summer-on-liberty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.