8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: July 7-13

Recess - July 8, 2022 - Greensboro Parks and Recreation department presents Adult Recess on Friday, July 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Barber Park Sprayground, located at 1500 Barber Park Road in Greensboro. The event is free but attendees must be 21 years of age or older. There will be music, dancing, food and beverage vendors, childhood games, and access to the sprayground.
Poetry - July 8, 2022- The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, located at 750 Maurgerite Dr. in Winston-Salem, along with LB the Poet, presents Lyrics by the Lake on Friday, July 8 beginning at 6 p.m. The event showcases the artistry of LB the Poet, W.O.R.D. Society, and other local guest artists via music, comedy, poetry, live painting, and a vendor’s market. Tickets for the event are available in advance at https://secca.org.
Live Jazz - July 8, 2022 - The Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership will host Downtown Jazz, featuring music from Marcus Johnson with Mia Thompson, on Friday, July 8 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Corpening Plaza, located at 237 W. 1st St., in Winston-Salem. This event is free and presented by the City of Winston-Salem. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
Live Music - July 8, 2022 - Paddled South Brewing Company, located at 602 N. Main St. in High Point, will host music from Stewart Coley on Friday, July 8 from 7 to 10 p.m. The concert will be held at Triad Park, located at 9652 W. Market St., in Kernersville. The event is free and open to the public.
Live Music - July 9, 2022 - The City Sunsets Summer concert series will host Abigail Dowd on Saturday, July 2 beginning at 7 p.m. Known for her storytelling and command of an audience, Dowd is a North Carolina-based Singer/songwriter/guitarist, on tour with her new album “Beautiful Day.” Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chair and picnic blanket. There will be local food trucks on site. The program is free and open to the public.
Street Concert - July 9, 2022 - The Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership will host Summer on Liberty, featuring music from Envision, on Saturday, July 9 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the intersection of 6th and Liberty Streets in Winston-Salem. This event is free and presented by Truliant Federal Credit Union. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
Songwriters- July 9, 2022 - The High Points Arts Council will host Songwriters in the Round, a quarterly concert that features local singer-songwriter artists in the Triad, on Saturday, July 9 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Centennial Station Arts Center, located at 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point. The event will feature three local artists: Randy Condor Williams, Chris Myers, and Kirby Heard. Tickets for Songwriters in the Round are $10 and can be purchased online on etix.com. For more information, contact Hope Barker, Arts Education Coordinator, at education@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787 ext. 23.
MUSEP - July 10, 2022 - Creative Greensboro’s Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) Concert Series will host Sunqueen Kelcey and the Soular Flares at Latham Park, located at W. Wendover Avenue at Latham and Cridland Roads in Greensboro on Sunday, July 10 beginning at 6 p.m. The Scoop Zone, and Sweet’s Turkey BBQ and Catering food trucks will be onsite. This event is free and open to the public.
