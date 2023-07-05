8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: July 5 - 11, 2023

Live Music - July 7, 2023 - The Town of Jamestown will host live music as part of its Music in the Park series featuring music from The Special Occasion Band on Friday, July 7 beginning at 6 p.m. at Wrenn Miller Park, located at 101 Guilford Road in Jamestown. Featured food trucks include Porterhouse Burger Truck, Fresh Catch Seafood Shack Truck, Gunny Smith Hot Dogs, Giannos Wood Fired Pizza Truck, Blossoms, Giannos Gelato, and Kona Ice. Beverages will be served by the Jamestown Business Association (JBA), Four Saints Brewing, and Weathervane Winery.
Live Music - July 7, 2023 - The High Point Arts Council will host live music as part of its 2023 Arts Splash on Friday, July 7 between 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Oak Hollow Festival Park, located at 1841 Eastchester Drive in High Point. Music will be provided by the Sahara Reggae Band. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic dinners.
Wine - July 7, 2023 - The Blooming Board, located at 142 Church Ave. in High Point, will host a Rose Soiree Wine Tasting on Friday, July 7 beginning at 6 p.m. The dress code for this free event is chic and glamorous for those ages 21 and up. A sommelier will be on hand to guide you through the tasting experience, providing insights and recommendations. There will be a dessert bar and charcuterie boxes.
Community Event - July 8, 2023 - The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, along with Greensboro Bound, will host its second annual Downtown Greenway Community Picnic on Saturday, July 8 along the Downtown Greenway at 501 E. Bragg St. This event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ivey Ghee will serve as emcee and conversation partners with Ed and Ryan Mitchell, author of Ed Mitchell’s Barbeque. Greensboro songwriter Colin Cutler will provide live music. Food will be provided by ‘cille & ‘scoe. All proceeds will support free community programming offered year-round along the Downtown Greenway. Tickets can be purchased online and are $40 for adults and $20 for children 12 and under.
Karaoke - July 8, 2023 - The Grandover Resort and Spa, located at 1000 Club Road in Greensboro, will host Karaoke and Cocktails on Saturday, July 8 beginning at 9 p.m. The event will be in the hotel’s 19 & Timber Bar. Courtney Chandler will host the event.
MUSEP - July 9, 2023 - Creative Greensboro’s Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) will hold a concert on Sunday, July 9 at Gateway Gardens, located at 2924 E. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, beginning at 6 p.m. Music will be provided by Erin Blue and Dreamroot. The Hot Diggity Dog and IceQueen Ice Cream food trucks will be on hand. Free parking and concessions are available onsite.
Brunch - July 9, 2023 -Steel Hands Brewing, located at 1918 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, will host a Sunday Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information visit, www.steelhandsbrewing.com.
8. Arts- July 10, 2023 - The Arts Council of Winston Salem and Forsyth County will presents The Lab: An Experimental Space for Underground Art on Monday, July 10 from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, located at 251 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Salem. The Lab, which is curated by DOSE Artist Collective, is a monthly showcase that serves as an experimental space for underground and emerging artists to showcase work, develop projects, and find professional opportunities, providing a safe and accessible venue for marginalized creative community members to connect and create together.
