8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: July 29- August 3

Downtown Jazz - July 30, 2021 - Downtown Winston Salem presents Downtown Jazz by Brian Simpson. The event will be in Corpening Plaza, on W. 1st Street, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information, or a schedule of the shows, visitwww.downtownws.com/music/downtown-jazz/.
Greener Side Comedy Hour - July 30, 2021 - The Green Bean on Elm, located at 341 S. Elm St. in Greensboro, will host a late night stand up comedy show on Friday, July 30 to help showcase the comedy community in the area. The event is hosted by Nick Ciaccia. Doors open at 9 p.m. and the show begins at 9:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Rock The Point - Part Time Party Time - July 31, 2021 - Forward High Point, in conjunction with the High Point Rockers, will host Rock The Point, from 4 to 6 p.m., before home Rockers games on Saturdays for the next several weeks. The block party on July 31 will feature live music from Part Time Party Time. For more information on schedules or bands, visitwww.downtownhighpoint.org.
Back to the Block: Music + Arts - July 31, 2021 - Strictly Social will host the Back to the Block: Music + Arts Block Party on Saturday, July 31 at Studio 503, located at 503 E. Washington St. in Greensboro. The event celebrates the underground music and arts scene. There will be food trucks, drinks, live music and vendors. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. and is ticketed. For more information visit the following link: https://www.facebook.com/events/509736106786018/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22discovery_this_week_tab%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22bookmark%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D.
Saturday Live Music - July 31, 2021 - South End Brewing will host Saturday Live Music on the patio featuring Wristband. The venue is located at 117 W. Lewis St. in Greensboro. The show begins at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
Summer On Liberty - July 31, 2021 - Truliant Federal Credit Union presents Summer on Liberty in Downtown Winston-Salem. This week’s event features sounds from B String AllStars on Saturday July 31, at the intersection of 6th and Liberty Streets from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.downtownws.com/music/summer-on-liberty.
Music in The Park - Aug. 3, 2021 - The Town of Jamestown will sponsor a night of live music with Music in the Park featuring AM rOdeO on Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 6 to 9 p.m. The show will be held at the town amphitheater located at 101 Guilford Road in Jamestown.
Holy Ground Revival - Aug. 2-3, 2021- The North Carolina Black Repertory Company, in partnership with the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, Truist Financial, and OUT at the Movies, will be presenting “Holy Ground Revival,” a week-long celebration of the arts. Beginning Monday and continuing through Saturday, the “Holy Ground Revival” will be held at Winston Square Park’s Amphitheater, located at 310 S. Marshall St in Winston-Salem. On Monday Aug. 2 there will be a performance from Alyson Williams featuring the Reggie Buie Trio at 7 p.m. On Tuesday, Aug. 3, there will be a showing of the movie The Wiz beginning at 8:30 p.m. All events are free and open to the public.
