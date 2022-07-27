1. Live Music - July 29, 2022 — The Ramkat will host the Vagabond Saints’ Society, on Friday, July 29 beginning at 8 p.m. The band will play at Ramkat, located at 170 W. 9th St. in Winston-Salem, in celebration of Duran Duran’s 40th anniversary of its album Rio. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.TheRamkat.com.
2. Dinner and Movie - July 30, 2022 — MUSE Winston-Salem and a/perture cinema present Street Food Cinema, a mobile program that pairs food from local chefs with international films, on July 30 at MUSE Winston-Salem, at 226 S. Liberty St. The free film screening is Metro Manila, paired with a $20 dinner provided by Kuya Bear Food. There will be vegetarian and nonvegetarian meals available. Orders must be placed two days prior to the event. The parking lot will open at 7:30 p.m. and the film will start at 8:30 p.m. Visitors are asked to park in the lots for Kaleideum or walk over the stroll way from downtown. They are also asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets.
3. Movies - July 30, 2022 — The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will host a Movie at the Lake on Saturday, July 30 at Lake Townsend Marina, located at 6332 Townsend Road in Browns Summit. The movie is free and begins at 8:15 p.m. The feature film will be “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket, lawn chairs, and snacks.
4. Live Music - July 30, 2022 — The City Sunsets Summer concert series will host the Ashley Virginia on Saturday, July 30, at Center City Park in downtown Greensboro, beginning at 7 p.m. North Carolina singer/songwriter Ashley Virginia’s style synthesizes an eclectic spread, somewhere between Indie-Folk, 70s Country cool, West Coast cosmic Americana, and 60s Rock n’Roll. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chair and picnic blanket. There will be local food trucks on site. The program is free and open to the public.
5. Street Concert - July 30, 2022 — The Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership will host Summer on Liberty, featuring music from Camel City Yacht Club, on Saturday, July 30 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the intersection of 6th and Liberty Streets in Winston-Salem. This event is free and presented by Truliant Federal Credit Union. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
6. Jubilee - July 30, 2022 — The City of High Point Human Relations Department, along with Brothers and Sisters in Christ (BASiC), the High Point Public Library and the High Point Farmers Market, will host the fourth-annual Summer Jubilee back-to-school celebration and backpack giveaway on Saturday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the High Point Public Library, located at 901 N. Main St. Backpacks filled with school supplies will be given away beginning at 9 a.m., and will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis until supplies are gone. The event will feature live music and a petting zoo from 9 to 11 a.m. For more information, call 336-883-3124.
7. MUSEP - July 31, 2022 — Creative Greensboro’s Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) Concert Series will host music by Nu Blu at the Country Park Shelter #7, located at 3802 Jaycee Park Dr. in Greensboro on Sunday, July 31 beginning at 6 p.m. The Slush Rush and Sweet’s Turkey BBQ and Catering food trucks will be onsite. This event is free and open to the public.
8. Live Music - August 2, 2022 — The Town of Jamestown will host Music in the Park, in conjunction with National Night Out, at Wrenn Miller Park, located at 101 Guilford Road in Jamestown, on Tuesday, August 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. The featured performer will be AM rOdeO. AM rOdeO is an acoustic pop duo comprised of Jessica Mashburn on vocals & keyboards and Evan Olson on guitar, bass, drums, & vocals. Craft beer will be provided by @FourSaintsBrewing. Food trucks include: @HomeslicePizzaAndSubs, @bohoberriesNC, @gunnysmittyshotdogs, @konaiceexperience, and desserts by @blossoms.sweetblossoms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.