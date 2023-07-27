8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: July 27 - Aug. 1, 2023

Movie Night - July 28, 2023 - Greensboro Downtown Parks will feature a pop-up Spartan Cinema Movie Night on Friday, July 28 beginning at sunset. The free showing will feature the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Attendees are encouraged to come early to snag free UNCG giveaways and snap a picture with the Spartan mascot. Food will be available for purchase at Parkside Pull-Up and Lawn Service.
Jazz - July 28, 2023 - The City of Winston-Salem will host Downtown Jazz on Friday, July 21, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Corpening Plaza, located at 237 W. 1st St. in Winston-Salem. This week's music will be provided by Blake Aaron and Will Donato with Titus Gant as the opening act. This concert is free and open to the public.
Paint Party - July 28, 2023 - Carolina Red Cafe, located at 1701 Westchester Drive, Suite 250 in High Point, will host a paint party on Friday, July 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. Prices begin at $25.
Block Party - July 29, 2023 - The Greensboro Library will hold a free Block Party for children and adults on Saturday, July 29 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Vance Chavis Branch Library, located at 900 S. Benbow Road in Greensboro. DJ Reggie Reg will provide the music and the Spin Man will be performing. There will be games, crafts, and activities for children as well as music, snacks, and giveaways. Community organizations will be on hand to share information about their services and staff will offer library card sign-ups. Parking will be limited but extra parking will be available at the Windsor Recreation Center.
Live Music- July 29, 2023 - Wise Man Brewing will host the Summertime Live Parking Lot Party on Saturday, July 29 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Wise Man Brewing, located at 826 Angelo Brothers Ave. in Winstton-Salem. Music will be provided by Souljam Full Band.
Art - July 29, 2023 - Jerry’s Art Supply and Framing Wholesale Club, located at 538 Farragut St. in Greensboro, will host its inaugural Art Crawl on Saturday, July 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be vendors, food, creatives, and local artists.
MUSEP - July 30, 2023 - Creative Greensboro’s Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) will hold a concert on Sunday, July 30 at the Country Park Shelter #7, located at 3802 Jaycee Park Dr. in Greensboro, beginning at 6 p.m. Music will be provided by the Nu Blu bluegrass band. The Kibi’s Crazy Casserole and Boho Berries food trucks will be on hand. Free parking and concessions are available onsite.
Live Music - Aug. 1, 2023 - The Flat Iron, located at 221 Summit Ave. in Greensboro, will host music by Abigail Dowd, Lyn Koonce, and Jane Kramer. For more information, visit www.flatirongso.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.