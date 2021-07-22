8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: July 22-28

Downtown Jazz - July 23, 2021 - Downtown Winston Salem presents Downtown Jazz by John Dillard featuring Gena Chambers. The event will be in Corpening Plaza, on W. 1st Street, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information, or a schedule of the shows, visitwww.downtownws.com/music/downtown-jazz/.
Lyrics by the Lake - July 23, 2021 - Lyrics by the Lake, sponsored by and held at SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem. The event will be held on Friday, July 23, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The event is hosted by LB The Poet. For more information visit, https://www.facebook.com/events/331275891678286?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D.
Colin Cutler’s Album Release Party - July 24, 2021 - The Carolina Theatre, located at 310 S. Greene St., will host Colin Cutler’s album release Party on Saturday, July 24, as part of the Ghostlight Concert Series. He will be in concert with Viva La Muerte and Laura Jane Vincent. The concert starts at 7 p.m. and the box office opens at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/139826194800257/.
Summertime Brews Festival - July 24, 2021 - The 17th Annual Rock 92/1075KZL Summertime Brews Festival will be held Saturday, July 24, at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center. Presented by Bestway, gates open at noon for VIP ticket holders and 3 p.m for general admission. Branded as the state’s largest beer festival, there will be food trucks, more than 100 samples of beer and live music. A portion of all proceeds will go to the Animal Rescue Foster Program. For more information, visit www.summertimebrews.com.
High Point Food Truck Rodeo - July 24, 2021 - Forward High Point, in conjunction with the City of High Point, will host the High Point Food Truck Rodeo on Saturday, July 24 from 4 to 9 p.m. in front of Truist Point Stadium. Live entertainment will be provided by Turpentine Shine and Bad Romeo. Admission is free and open to the public.
Summer On Liberty - July 24, 2021 - Truliant Federal Credit Union presents Summer on Liberty in Downtown Winston-Salem. This week’s event features sounds from OSP Band on Saturday July 24, at the intersection of 6th and Liberty Streets from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.downtownws.com/music/summer-on-liberty.
City Sunsets - July 24, 2021 - Greensboro Downtown Parks presents the City Sunsets Summer Concerts series. This Saturday’s event, supported by Well-Spring, will feature saxophonist Gregory Amos. The concert is free and attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket. Food trucks and breweries will be onsite for select dates. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/160798372756097?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22search_results%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22bookmark%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D.
Wise Man Summer Jam - July 24, 2021- Wise Man Brewing is celebrating its half birthday with the Wise Man Summer Jam on July 24 beginning at noon. The event will feature live music from Tre. Charles and Souljam. There will be food trucks including Cafe Gelato, Pinches Tacos, Medley and Sliders Street Food. For more information visit, https://www.facebook.com/events/513441399771515/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22discovery_top_tab%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22bookmark%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D.
