8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: July 20-26

Poetry - July 22, 2022 - LB the Poet in conjunction with The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, will host Lyrics By the Lyrics, on Friday, July 22 beginning at 6 p.m. The event, located at 750 Maurgerite Dr. in Winston-Salem, showcases the artistry of LB the Poet, W.O.R.D. Society, and other local artists through music, comedy, poetry, live painting, and a vendors market.Tickets are available athttps://secca.org.
Ziggys - July 22, 2022- Ziggys.Space, located at 1547 W. English Road in High Point, will host the band Sister Hazel on Friday, July 22. Door open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.
Jazz - July 22, 2022- The Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership will host Downtown Jazz, featuring music from Lin Roundtree with Vincent Crenshaw, on Friday, July 22 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Corpening Plaza in downtown Winston-Salem. This event is free and presented by the City of Winston-Salem. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
Food Truck Fest - July 23, 2022 - The Soul Food Food Truck Festival will be held on Saturday, July 23 at LeBauer Park, located at 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro, from 1 to 5 p.m. The festival will feature food from Sweet’s Turkey BBQ & Catering, Smoke City Cooking, Backyard Flames and Scoop Zone. There will be a DJ, vendors and more.
Live Music - July 23, 2022 - The City Sunsets Summer concert series will host the PureFiyah Reggae Band on Saturday, July 23, at Center City Park in downtown Greensboro, beginning at 7 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chair and picnic blanket. There will be local food trucks on site. The program is free and open to the public.
Street Concert - July 23, 2022 - The Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership will host Summer on Liberty, featuring music from West End Mambo, on Saturday, July 23 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the intersection of 6th and Liberty Streets in Winston-Salem. This event is free and presented by Truliant Federal Credit Union. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
Live Music - July 24, 2022 - The Summer Parks Concert Series, presented by the Winston-Salem Arts Council and Forsyth County Government, will host a performance by EnVision on Sunday, July 24 at 5 p.m. The concert will be held at Triad Park, located at 9652 W. Market St., in Kernersville. The event is free and open to the public.
MUSEP - July 24, 2022 - Creative Greensboro’s Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) Concert Series will host A Sign of the Times at Gateway Gardens, located at 2924 E. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro on Sunday, July 24 beginning at 6 p.m. The Scoop Zone and Hot Diggity Dog food trucks will be onsite. This event is free and open to the public.
