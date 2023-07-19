8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: July 19 - 25, 2023

Live Music - July 21, 2023 - The High Point Arts Council will host live music as part of its 2023 Arts Splash on Friday, July 21 between 6 to 7:30 p.m. at High Point Museum & Historical Park, located at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. in High Point. Music will be provided by the Zinc Kings. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic dinners.
Jazz - July 21, 2023 - The City of Winston-Salem will host Downtown Jazz on Friday, July 21, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Corpening Plaza, located at 237 W. 1st St. in Winston-Salem. This week's music will be provided by Blake Aaron and Will Donato with Titus Gant as the opening act. This concert is free and open to the public.
Movie Night - July 22, 2023 - The Greensboro Parks and Recreation will host a free screening of the movie “The Super Mario Bros Movie” on Saturday, July 22 beginning at 8:15 p.m. at Hester Park, located at 3906 Betula St. in Greensboro. The Greensboro Police grill team will be grilling up hotdogs. Admission and hotdogs are free. Bring snacks, blankets, or a lawn chair.
Arts - July 22, 2023 - The High Point Arts Council will host a Community Market on Saturday, July 22 from 8 a.m. to noon, at Centennial Station Arts Center, located at 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point. There will be vendors selling jewelry, clothing, fashion accessories, and more.
Family Fun - July 22, 2023 - The inaugural SummerLean Family Fun Night will be held on Saturday, July 22 beginning at 6 p.m. at Simon’s Community Garden, located at 1922 S. Martin Luther King Drive in Winston-Salem. The family-oriented event includes food by LeanBack Soul Food, beverages by C-Styles Mobile Bar, live music by the EZ Groove Band, games, and more.
MUSEP - July 23, 2023 - Creative Greensboro’s Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) will hold a concert on Sunday, July 23 at Hester Park, located at 3906 Betula St. in Greensboro, beginning at 6 p.m. Music will be provided by the Sahara Reggae band. The Hot Diggity Dog and StayFresh Italian Ice food trucks will be on hand. Free parking and concessions are available onsite.
Blues and Food - June 23, 2023 - The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society will host a Blues & Food Market on Sunday, June 23 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Renaissance Shops, located at 2521 Phillips Avenue in Greensboro. This free concert series will host a performance by DOBY. There will be vendors with both crafts and foods with community resource partners. Attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket so they can enjoy great lawn spaces, play games, listen to music, and shop with food and craft vendors.
Latin - July 24, 2023 - The Flat Iron, located at 221 Summit Ave. in Greensboro, will host Gate City Latin Dance Night, on Monday, July 24. For more information, visit www.flatirongso.com.
