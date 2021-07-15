8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: July 15-21

Nishah DiMeo at 1808 BAR- July 16, 2021 - Nishah DiMeo and Chris Robinson will perform at the 1808 BAR at the Grandover Resort and Spa. Enjoy food, drinks and live Jazz, R&B and Pop hits from the past five decades. The event begins at 7 p.m. and runs to 10 p.m.
Kernersville Funk Festival - July 15-18, 2021 - The Brewer’s Kettle, located at 308 E. Mountain St., will host its inaugural Kernersville Funk Festival. The three-day event includes sounds from De La Funk, Too Phat Brass Band, Funk Mob, Andrew Lazare and Friends, The Wright Avenue, Fundamentals, Soul Jam and Funkelstiltskin. There will be food trucks present and brews on tap. This event is free but is 21 and up beginning at 7 p.m. throughout the weekend. Parking is available throughout downtown Kernersville.
WSTA American Idiot - July 16-25, 2021 - The Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance presents Green Day’s American Idiot starting Friday at 8 p.m. and is located at its new venue, 650 W. 6th St. For more information and to buy tickets visit, www.theatrealliance.ws.
Toubab Krewe | Banjo Earth - July 16, 2021 - Toubab Krewe and Banjo Earth will be playing at The Ramkat on July 16, 2021. The show begins at 8 p.m. For more information on the show or tickets, visit www.theramkat.com.
Rock The Point - Jukebox Revolver - July 17, 2021 - Forward High Point, in conjunction with the High Point Rockers, will host Rock The Point, from 4 to 6 p.m., before home Rockers games on Saturdays for the next several weeks. The block party on July 17 will feature live music from Jukebox Revolver. For more information on schedules or bands, visit www.downtownhighpoint.org.
Summer On Liberty - July 17, 2021 - Truliant Federal Credit Union presents Summer on Liberty in Downtown Winston-Salem. This week’s event features sounds from Smitty & The Jumpstarters on Saturday July 17, at the intersection of 6th and Liberty Streets from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.downtownws.com/music/summer-on-liberty.
City Sunsets - July 17, 2021 - Greensboro Downtown Parks presents the City Sunsets Summer Concerts series. This Saturday’s event, supported by Well-Spring, will feature DJ Mike Wawa & Geigespazz. The concert is free and attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket. Food trucks and breweries will be onsite for select dates. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/157859496372502/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22discovery_this_week_tab%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22bookmark%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D.
The Big Chill 2021- July 18, 2021- The Big Chill 2021, hosted by The Shalom Project, will be held on Sunday in the Industry Hill area. The fun-filled event will feature ice cream samples, live music, a kids fun area, food trucks, Cold Calling fundraisers sitting on ice and new this year - ice cream floats (both beer & soda based!), a special edition Winston Junction craft fair, axe throwing, great auction items from Winston Junction shops. Entry is free, with gates opening at 2 p.m., but donations are welcome. Proceeds will support the programs of The Shalom Project. For more information visit, https://theshalomprojectnc.org/thebigchill.
