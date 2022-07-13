8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: July 13-19

Funkfest - July 15-17, 2022 - The Brewer’s Kettle Kernersville and Pot Heads on the Go presents The 2022 Kernersville Funk Festival, held at 308 E. Mountain Street in Kernersville, beginning on Friday, July 15 at 5 p.m. The event is for those 21+ and is pet friendly. Parking is available through downtown.
Tickets are $15 per day or $30 for 3 days and can be purchased online or at the door. The band line-up includes Funk Mob and Captain Midnight on Friday; Hypnotic Conquest, The Settlement, Andrew Lazare & Friends, and The Wright Ave on Saturday; Colin Allured, Jacoozy, and the Eli Fribush Experiment on Sunday. The food truck line-up includes Soul to Bowl and Knightly Rose on Friday; Soul to Bowl and JJ’s Cuban Kitchen on Saturday; Soul to Bowl and Smokin’ BBQ Chateau on Sunday.
Concert - July 15, 2022- The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex Theatre, located at 414 Deacon Boulevard in Winston-Salem, will host a concert featuring Wynonna with Big Noise on Friday, July 15 at 7:30 p.m. A five-time Grammy Award winner, and recipient of over 60 top industry awards, Wynonna holds multiple platinum and multi-platinum certifications from the RIAA for albums released throughout her 30-year solo career. She has earned 20 #1 hits and countless charting singles to make her one of country music’s most celebrated artists of all time. For tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com/class.../event/2D005C6BDE2F6765. Parking is $10.
Poetry - July 16, 2022- The Poetry Cafe will host Poetry in the Park: The Sunset Series on Saturday, July 16 from 8 to 10 p.m. at LeBauer Park, located at 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro. This event is free and open to the public. There will be vendors and food trucks. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs.
Beer Fest - July 16, 2022 - The 18th annual Fire Cornhole Summertime Brews Festival will be held on Saturday, July 16 at the Greensboro Colisieum Complex. Early Bird and VIP ticket holders gain entry as early as noon while general admission ticket holders gain entry at 2 p.m. There will be live music, food trucks and craft beer samplings.
Live Music - July 16, 2022 - The City Sunsets Summer concert series will host The Grand Ole Uproar on Saturday, July 16 beginning at 7 p.m. The Grand Ole Uproar has shared the stage with artists like the Los Lonely Boys, The Deadstring Brothers, Dr. Bacon, Boy Named Banjo, The Way Down Wanderers, Empire Strikes Brass, and Cosmic Charlie. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chair and picnic blanket. There will be local food trucks on site. The program is free and open to the public.
Street Concert - July 16, 2022 - The Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership will host Summer on Liberty, featuring music from Withdrew, on Saturday, July 16 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the intersection of 6th and Liberty Streets in Winston-Salem. This event is free and presented by Truliant Federal Credit Union. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
Live Music - July 17, 2022 - The Summer Parks Concert Series, presented by the Winston-Salem Arts Council and Forsyth County Government, will host a performance of The Martha Bassett Show on Sunday, July 17 at 5 p.m. The concert will be held at Triad Park, located at 9652 W. Market St., in Kernersville. The event is free and open to the public.
MUSEP - July 17, 2022 - Creative Greensboro’s Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) Concert Series will host The Beauty Operators at Guilford College, located at 5800 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro on Sunday, July 17 beginning at 6 p.m. The Scoop Zone and Taqueria El Azteca food trucks will be onsite. This event is free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.