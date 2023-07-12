8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: July 12 - 18, 2023

Beach Music - July 14-15, 2023 - Gypsy Road Brewing Company, located at 1105 E. Mountain St. in Kernersville, will host its annual Brews and Beach Music Blast, on Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15 beginning at 7 p.m. On Friday, the Special Occasion Band will perform and on Saturday, the Part Time Party Time Band will perform. There will be food, dancing, and Gypsy Road Brews. This outdoor concert is rain or shine. For more information, visit www.gypsyroadbrewing.com.
Jazz - July 14, 2023 - The City of Winston-Salem will host Downtown Jazz on Friday, July 14, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Corpening Plaza, located at 237 W. 1st St. in Winston-Salem. This week's music will be provided by Ragan Whiteside with B. Young as the opening act. This concert is free and open to the public.
Recess - July 14, 2023 - The Greensboro Parks and Recreation will host Adult Recess on Friday, July 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Barber Park, located at 1500 Barber Park Drive in Greensboro. There will be playground games, spray-ground access, food, beer, and new friends to meet. This event is free and open to those 21 and up.
Arts - July 15, 2023 - Main In Color, an art and design festival, will be held on Saturday, July 15 from 3 to 8 p.m. in downtown High Point between High Avenue and Green Drive. There will be street art, live mural painting, vendors, live music, food, and more. For more information, www.mainincolor.com.
Live Music - July 15, 2023 - Summer on Fourth, presented by Truliant Federal Credit Union, will be held on Saturday, July 15 from 7 to 10 p.m. in front of Foothills Brewing, located at 638 W. 4th St. in Winston-Salem. Music will be provided by Envision. Parking is available in the Center City West Parking Deck located on 4th St. at 650 W. 4th St. This event is free and open to the public.
Live Music - July 15, 2023 - The Flat Iron, located at 221 Summit Ave. in Greensboro, will host live music featuring Sunqueen Kelcey with Royal Jelly, on Saturday, July 15 beginning at 7 p.m.
MUSEP - July 16, 2023 - Creative Greensboro’s Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) will hold a concert on Sunday, July 16 at Latham Park, located at 905 Cridland Rd. in Greensboro, beginning at 6 p.m. Music will be provided by Mike Yelverton. The Kibi’s Crazy Casserole and StayFresh Italian Ice food trucks will be on hand. Free parking and concessions are available onsite.
Brunch - July 16, 2023 -Steel Hands Brewing, located at 1918 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, will host a Sunday Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information visit, www.steelhandsbrewing.com.
