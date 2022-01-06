8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: January 6-11

Freaky Friday - Jan. 7, 2022 - Monstercade, located at 204 W. Acadia Ave. in Winston-Salem, will host The Underground Presents: Freaky Friday on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. COVID-19 vaccination is required for entry and tickets are $5.
1808 Music- Jan. 7, 2022 - The Grandover Resort and Spa, located at 1000 Club Road in Greensboro, will host cocktails and live music by Evan Olson, David Lin and Jessica Mashburn on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 from 7 to 10 p.m. The music will be hosted in the lobby.
Gipsy Danger- Jan. 8, 2022 - The Electric Tequila Bar and Grill, located at 1720 Battleground Ave in Greensboro, will host Gipsy Danger on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 beginning at 10 p.m.
Beer Art - Jan. 8, 2022 - The Brewer’s Kettle-High Point, located at 1813 N. Main St., Ste 101 in High Point, will host Beer: A Delicious Art Installation on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, from 7 to 10 p.m. "BEER: A DELICIOUS ART INSTALLATION" is a celebration of Craft Beer Labels and the artists and designers who make them. For the month of January at Brewer's Kettle-High Point, attendees can check out labels from NC Breweries as well as art and photography by their aforementioned designers. This event will also feature a beer tasting, courtesy of HOOTS Brewery.
Wesley Bryan - Jan. 8, 2022 - The Deck, located at 118 E. Main St. in Jamestown, will host The Wesley Bryan Brand on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. The band will be performing from 9 p.m. to midnight.
Stewart Coley - Jan. 8, 2022 - WineStyles Greensboro, located at 3326 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro, presents Stewart Coley on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, from 6 to 9 p.m. Coley plays classic rock favorites as well as contemporary country from the 80’s, 90’s and more. He has had a successful career spanning four decades of touring the United States and parts of Canada. His career has carried him from the most intimate small venues to appearing at the world famous Grand Ole Opry in Nashville,Tenn.
The Finns - Jan. 8, 2022 - One Thirteen Brewhouse and Rooftop Bar, located at 113 North Greene St. in Greensboro, will host live music from The Finns on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2022, from 8 to 11 p.m. Attendees must be 21 and up and there is a $5 cover charge.
Roadshow - Jan. 9, 2022- Foothills Brewing, located at 3800 Kimwell Drive in Winston-Salem, will host The Wook and Joe Roadshow on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, from 3 to 5 p.m. The event will feature live music, beer and food from Lobster Dogs.
