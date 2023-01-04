8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: January 5-11, 2023

Nirvana- Jan. 5, 2023 - The Gas Hill Drinking Room at The Ramkat, located at 170 W. 9th St. in Winston-Salem, will host live music by Nirvani (A Nirvana Tribute band) and Icky Thump (a White Stripes Tribute band) on Thursday, January 5. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. For tickets, visit www.theramkat.com.
Live Music - Jan. 6, 2023 - One Thirteen Brewhouse + Rooftop Bar, located at 113 N. Greene St. in Greensboro, will host live music from Zack Brock & Good Intentions on Friday, January 6 from 8 to 11:30 p.m. The high-energy country band will play everything from 90's Country, New Country, Classic Rock-n-Roll and Americana. Attendees should be 21+ plus and the cost of entry is $5.
Wine - Jan. 6, 2023 - Childress Vineyards, located at 1000 Childress Vineyards Road in Lexington, will host its JAMuary Nights on Friday, January 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. This event will take place on the Vineyard’s Terrace. Attendees can order bar favorites, sip wine or beer, and listen to a different artist perform each week. This event will be held every Friday night in January. For more information, visit www.childressvineyards.com.
Live Music - Jan. 7, 2023 - Joymongers Brewing Company, located at 576 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro, will host live music by Gipsy Danger on Saturday, January 7 from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Tribute - Jan. 7, 2023 - The High Point Theatre, located at 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point, will host “The Songs of John Prine,” on Saturday, January 7. Billy Prine is a natural born-storyteller like his late, great brother John Prine was a natural born songwriter. During the concert celebrating John’s life in song, Billy will tell stories about or surrounding some of John’s songs. Doors open at 6:30 p.m and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.
Live Music - Jan. 7, 2023 - The Flat Iron, located at 221 Summit Ave. in Greensboro, will host live, local indie music on Saturday, January 7 beginning at 7 p.m. There will be performances by Nightblooms, Blue Cactus and Gentle Junior. For more information, visit www.flatirongso.com.
Comedy - Jan. 7, 2023 - Oden Brewing Company, located at 802 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, will host its Stand-Up Comedy Showcase on Saturday, January 7 beginning at 9 p.m. This event is free but registration is requested. Seating is first come, first serve. The event, hosted by Khari Reid, will feature the following comedians: Izzy Burger, Gary Sharpe, Kenyon Adamcik, and Khristin Brooks. Free tickets are available at: www.eventbrite.com/e/comedy-showcase-at-oden-brewing-company-tickets-492655304277.
Wine Tasting - Jan. 11, 2023 - The Brewer’s Kettle-High Point, located at 1813 N. Main St. Suite 101 in High Point, will host Wine Tasting with Maddie of Proof Wine and Spirits on Wednesday, January 11 beginning at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.