8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: January 27- February 2

Film - Jan. 28-30, 2022 - a/perture cinemas, located at 311 W. 4th St. in Winston- Salem, will host the 2022 Sundance Film Festival Satellite Screening beginning on Friday, January 28 at 7:30 p.m. and running through Sunday, January 30. A list of the films and their screening times can be found at www.aperturecinema.com.
Punk Rock - Jan. 28, 2022 - The Crown at the Carolina Theater, located at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro, will host music performances by Ill Intentions and Condado on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, beginning at 8 p.m. Ill Intentions is an emerging punk rock band from upstate South Carolina. Condado is a DIY rock band from Randolph County. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door, taxes included. Ticket Commission: A $3 processing fee will be added to each ticket. The theatre box office will open 30 minutes prior to the show for this event. COVID-19 protocols are in place.
Laser Show - Jan. 28, 2022 - The Greensboro Science Center, located at 4301 Lawndale Dr. in Greensboro, will present Laser Metallica on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, with shows at 7, 8, and 9 p.m. The laser light show plays in the Greensboro Science Center’s OmniSphere Theater and features a mix of some of Metallica’s greatest hits, including “Enter Sandman,” “One” and “Fuel.” Seating is limited and all evening shows have a minimum age of 3 years old. Tickets are $7 each and are on sale now at:https://shop.greensboroscience.org/#/SpecialEvents.
Comedy - Jan. 28, 2022 - The Green Bean on Elm, located at 341 S. Elm St. in Greensboro, will host Greener Side Comedy Hour, on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, from 9 to 11 p.m. The late-night stand-up comedy show is hosted by Nick Ciaccia and features local comics.
Emo Night - Jan. 28, 2022 - Hoots Satellite, located at 701 N. Trade St. in Winston-Salem, will host Queer Winston-Salem’s Emo Night on Friday, January 28, beginning at 9 p.m. The party will begin after Rupaul's Drag Race Viewing Party.
Reggae - Jan. 29, 2022 - Wise Man Brewing, located at 826 Angelo Brothers Ave. in Winston-Salem, will host a Reggae party on Saturday, January 29 from 7 to 10 p.m. Music will be provided by Pure Fiyah Reggae Band.
Hoots - Jan. 30, 2022 - Old Homeplace Vineyard, located at 623 McGee Rd. in Winston-Salem, will host Darrell Hoots on Sunday, January 30 beginning at 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Bash- Jan. 30, 2022- High Rock Outfitters, located at 13 S. Main St. in Lexington, will host the Grind&Brew’s annual Founders Bash on Sunday, January 30, at 3 p.m. The event will be hosted by Jason Faylen and will feature music from SoulJam.
