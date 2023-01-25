8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: January 26-February 1, 2023

Live Music - Jan. 26, 2023 - The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, 750 Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem, will host Crossroads @ SECCA #026 on Thursday, January 26 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Night Moves will be the headliner for the night with Shady Cove opening the show. Doors of the McChesney Scott Dunn Auditorium at SECCA will open at 6 p.m., and music will begin at 7 p.m. Advance general admission tickets are $20, and VIP tickets are $30. VIP tickets include reserved seating and a limited edition poster by Skillet Gilmore, in keeping with Crossroads tradition. Dinner will be available for purchase from Y’all Supper Club. To get tickets, visit secca.secure.force.com/ticket.
Anniversary - Jan. 27-29, 2023 - Boxcar Arcade + Bar, located at 120 W. Lewis St. in Greensboro, will celebrate its sixth anniversary and grand opening of our pizza kitchen- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Style with a weekend of activities. On Friday, attendees can grab a slice of free cake, a grab door, participate in a free raffle and drink specials all night long. On Saturday, there will be a live musical performance from Premium Sound Band beginning at 9 p.m. On Sunday, there will be Charley’s K9 Rescue Bingo from 3 to 6 p.m., prizes from Sycamore Brewing Company, and #SundayFunday drink specials. For more information, visit the bar’s Facebook page.
Ladies Night - Jan. 27, 2023 - Breathe Cocktail Lounge, located at 221 N. Main St., second floor in Kernersville, will host Let’s Get Cozy Ladies Night on Friday, January 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be free champagne and appetizers, Fairy Hair appointments, chair massages and tarot card readings. There will be an Under Par Golf event and apparel by Street Boutique. Doors open at 5 p.m. and with swag bags and door prizes.
Silent Party- Jan. 27, 2023 - The Ramkat, located at 170 W 9th St. in Winston-Salem, will host a Silent Disco Dance Party on Friday, January 27 with DJ SK, DJ Mauve Angeles & DJ Fleet. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the music starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.theramkat.com.
Lunar Celebration - Jan. 28, 2023 - The Greensboro History Museum, located at 130 Summit Ave. in Greensboro, will host a free Lunar New Year Celebration on Saturday, January 28 from noon to 4 p.m. Attendees can learn more about the Lunar New Year and some of Greensboro’s East Asian cultures with the Greensboro Chinese Association and the UNCG Japanese Club. There will be crafts, storytelling, songs, dance and musical instruments. This is free parking available at the Church Street Deck.
Green Party - Jan. 28, 2023 - The Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center will host its 25th annual Green Party on Saturday, January 28 beginning at 8 p.m. at Piedmont Hall, located at 2411 West Gate City Blvd in Greensboro. The event will be emceed by Brenda The Drag Queen and headlined by local band, Taboo Sue, fronted by Lyn Koonce and Kami Rowan, who will bring a musical experience spanning rock, folk, and funk beginning at 8:30 p.m. Live music will be followed by DJs Jessica Mashburn and Evan Olson with dance music from 10 p.m. until midnight. The Drew Hays Jazz Trio will open the evening with upbeat jazz tunes at 8 p.m. Drinks and light food are available for purchase.
Live Music - Jan. 28, 2023 - One Thirteen Brewhouse + Rooftop Bar, located at 113 N. Greene St. in Greensboro, will host live music by the Brother Pearl Band on Saturday, January 28 from 8 to 11:30 p.m. There is a $5 cover and attendees must be over the age of 21.
8. Trivia - Jan. 31, 2023 - The Brewer’s Kettle-High Point, located at 1813 N. Main Street, Suite 101 in High Point, will host Movie Trivia Night at the Kettle on Tuesday, January 31 beginning at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to test their movie knowledge.
