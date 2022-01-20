8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: January 21-26

5th Anniversary- Jan. 21-23, 2022 - Boxcar Bar + Arcade, located at 120 W. Lewis St. in Greensboro, will host a Grand Re-Re-Re Opening (Bob’s Burger style) this beginning Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at 5 p.m. There will be free “Big Bob” mustaches, Bob's Burgers stickers, Burger Pizzas at the pizza kitchen, and Bob’s Burger-inspired cocktails. Attendees are asked to come as their favorite character and win prizes playing Burger Time. There will be a special performance on Sunday, January 23, from 2 to 5 p.m.
Muddy Creek - Jan. 21, 2022 - One Thirteen Brewhouse and Rooftop Bar, located at 113 N. Greene St. in Greensboro, presents Muddy Creek Revival on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, from 8 to 11 p.m. The band will be covering country, southern rock, and bluegrass.
Cutler - Jan. 21, 2022 - Anchor Coffee Co., located at 486 Patterson Ave., Ste. 135 in Winston-Salem, will host a free show by Colin Cutler on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The show begins at 7 p.m.
Trolley - Jan. 21, 2022 - Triad Trolleys will host its Comedy and BrewPub Trolley Excursion on Friday, January 21 beginning at 7 p.m. The BYOB trolley and comedy show includes a local craft BrewPub visit with a tasting and cover charge included. The Trolley will be departing at 176 YWCA Way in Winston-Salem, with pick-ups at Visitors Center on Brookstown Avenue and The Benton Convention Center on 5th Street.
Bad Boyz- Jan. 22, 2022 - After Hours Tavern, located at 1614 N. Main St. in High Point, will host Bad Boyz on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The review band features music from Cinderella, Bullet Boys, Whitesnake, RATT, Buckcherry, Autograph, Alice in Chains, Fuel, Puddle of Mudd, and Def Leppard.
Ramkat - Jan. 22, 2022 -The Ramkat, located at 170 W. 9th St. in Winston-Salem, will host An Evening with Leo Kottke and special guest Dave King (Bad Plus) on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, from 7 to 11 p.m. All patrons, staff, and artists at The Ramkat & Gas Hill Drinking Room are required to be masked, show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 OR a negative lab-administered PCR or rapid test result from 72 hours prior to the scheduled event they are attending, along with a matching photo ID. At-home rapid tests will not be accepted. For tickets or more information, visit TheRamkat.com.
Comedy - Jan. 22, 2022 - Breathe Cocktail Lounge, located at 221 N. Main St. in Kernersville, will host Cocktails and Comedy Night on Saturday, January 22 beginning at 7 p.m. This week there will be performances by Ampston Hews featuring Bryan Burgess.
Movies - Jan. 26, 2022- Oden Brewing Company, located at 802 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, will host Movies in the Beer Garden on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. This week’s movie is Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. There will be free popcorn during the movie. The movie will be screened in the taproom if the weather is bad.
