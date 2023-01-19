8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: January 19-25, 2023

Live Music - Jan. 19, 2023 - Reynolds Place Theatre, located at 251 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Salem’s Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, will host Amplify, a monthly local music series, on Thursday, January 19 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. The concert series, curated by guest artist Spencer Aubrey (known onstage as p.s. edekot), provides a professional platform for musicians to share their work with new audiences. Each installment in the monthly series will feature a unique line-up of emerging and established musicians and performance artists of various genres. Performers for January include: Tomorris Elli, Alexis Ward and Kaleigh Jackson. Food will be by El Bueno Burrito. For tickets, visit ci.ovationtix.com/36386/production/1143662.
Karaoke - Jan. 20, 2023 - The High Point Arts Council will host Piano Bar Karaoke at Centennial Station, located at 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point, on Friday, January 20 from 7 to 9 p.m. Those participating are encouraged to bring their own sheet music with a copy for the pianist, Christ Tilley, to play. There will be a bar available for drinks.
Live Music - Jan. 20, 2023 - FireHouse Tap Room, located at 10146 N. Main St. in Archdale, will host live music by Retro Vinyl on Friday, January 20. There is a $5 cover fee to enter for the performance.
Blues - Jan. 20, 2023 - Stock + Grain Assembly, located at 275 Elm St. in High Point, will host live entertainment from Craig Vaughn on Friday, January 20 from 7 to 9 p.m. Vaughn’s high-energy blend of rock, blues, pop and acoustic music equals unforgettable moments for audiences.
Live Music - Jan. 21, 2023 - Etc.gso, located at 1333 Grove St. in Greensboro, will host a live performance by THNG featuring 1970’s Film Stock and The Magpie on Saturday, January 21. Doors open at 8 p.m. and admission is $10.
Live Music - Jan. 21, 2023 - Breathe Cocktail Lounge, located at 221 N. Main St, Second floor in Kernersville, will host a live show from the Wailin' Mojos on Saturday, January 21. The show is from 8 to 11 p.m.
Live Music - Jan. 21, 2023 - Flat Iron, located at 221 Summit Ave. in Greensboro, will host live music by Deaf Andrews and Late Notice on Saturday, January 21 beginning at 9 p.m. Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 at the door. For tickets, visit www.etix.com/ticket/p/3787563/deaf-andrews-late-notice--greensboro-flat-iron.
Tribute Band - Jan. 21, 2023 - The Ramkat, located at 170 W 9th St. in Winston-Salem, will host live music from the Iron Maiden tribute band Maiden Voyage with special guests Pageant, on Saturday, January 21. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets can be found at www.theramkat.com.
