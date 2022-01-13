8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: January 14-19

Chloe Gravely- Jan. 14, 2022 - The Chop House of High Point, located at 4001 Meeting Way St. in High Point, will host live music from Chloe Gravely on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
4 YR Anniversary - Jan. 14, 2022 - The Loaded Grape, located at 2915 Battleground Ave in Greensboro, will host its 4-Year Anniversary Wine Tasting on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. There will be a special tasting. You will be able to taste 10 wines for $15 (plus tax) or $12 (plus tax) for Wine Club Members.
FUNNY - Jan. 15, 2022 - The High Point Theater, located at 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point, will host James Gregory on Jan. 15, 2022. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Orchestra - Jan. 15, 2022 - The Carolina Theater, located at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro, will host Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, beginning at 8 p.m. Combining the raw energy and passion of Hip-Hop with the beautiful sounds of orchestra accompaniment, The Illharmonic is just the third Hip-Hop group to headline their own performance at the famed Carnegie Hall. The crew will be bringing their usual brand of B-Boy Meets Beethoven to the stage as they make their debut in North Carolina. Tickets are $35, $30, $25 or $20, depending on location. A $5 processing fee and NC sales tax will be added to each ticket. The Carolina Theater requires proof of full vaccination or negative viral test within 72 hours prior to attending or participating in an event at the theater for everyone age 12 and above, effective October 1, 2021. Proof will be required before entry to the theater and will be accepted in the form of an original vaccination card, a photocopy or digital image of the card, or a printout of negative test results, along with a photo ID.
Sumthin 4 Tha People - Jan. 15, 2022 - Elm Street Lounge, located at 115 S. Elm St. in Greensboro, will host Sumthin 4 Tha People band on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show begins at 10 p.m. Discounted tickets and VIP Reservations are available online until 9 p.m. until Saturday night.
Wesley Bryan - Jan. 15, 2022 - One Thirteen Brewhouse and Rooftop Bar, located at 113 N. Greene St. in Greensboro, presents Wesley Bryan and the Carolina Ignition Band on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, from 8 to 11 p.m. Bryan will be playing original songs from his EP and some of your favorite tunes.
Trivia Night - Jan. 19, 2022 - Little Brother Brewing, located at 348 South Elm St. in Greensboro, will host trivia night on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, beginning at 8 p.m. Trivia layout: 4 rounds, 7 questions each, with one being a visual category. Halfway through, there will always be a physical challenge just to shake things up. This could be anything from standing on one leg to who can say the alphabet backwards quicker. There is a maximum four person per team rule. First and Second place teams are awarded gift cards. There is also a special last place prize chosen by our trivia host, Scott LeFaive, awarded to the losing team. In addition, last place gets to choose a category for next week’s trivia.
Golden Girls Trivia - Jan. 19, 2022- Gypsy Road Brewing Company, located at 1105 E. Mountain St. in Kernersville, will host Golden Girl Trivia on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at 7 p.m. Maximum team size is six. Reservations required:https://goldengirlsgrb011922.eventbrite.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.