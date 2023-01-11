8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: January 12-18, 2023

Live Music- Jan. 12, 2023 - Sweet Old Bills, located at 1232 N. Main St. in High Point, will host live music by Johnny O’ and the Jump Out Boys on Thursday, January 12. For more information, visit www.sweetoldbills.com.
Comedy - Jan. 13, 2023 - The Idiot Box, located at 503 N. Greene St. in Greensboro, will host comedians Eric Brown and Juice Adkins on Friday, January 13. The show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/the-idiot-box-presents-eric-brown-juice-adkins-tickets-429523816297.
Jazz - Jan. 13, 2023 - The Stock and Grain Assembly, located at 275 Elm Street in High Point, will host live jazz music on Friday, January 13 from 7 to 9 p.m. This is part of the organization’s initiative to feature local jazz musicians every second Friday of the month. Attendees are encouraged to come out, grab a drink and welcome the weekend with smooth, rhythmic melodies.
Funk Music - Jan. 13, 2023 - Joymongers Brewing Company, located at 576 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro, will host live music from Marvelous Funkshun on Friday, January 13 from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. The national touring band is known for its sounds of funk, blues and psychedelic rock.
Live Music - Jan. 14, 2023 - The Gas Hill Drinking Room at The Ramkat, located at 170 W. 9th St. in Winston-Salem, will host live music by The MayByrds with special guests Magnolia Green on Saturday, January 14. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.theramkat.com or via Eventbrite at www.etix.com/ticket/p/4860772/the-maybyrds-magnolia-green-winstonsalem-the-ramkat.
Reggae - Jan. 15, 2023 - Ziggys.Space will host the Winter Reggae Jam on Sunday, January 15 at The Millennium Center, located at 101 W. 5th St. in Winston-Salem. The show will begin at 8 p.m. There will be performances by the bands Pure Fiyah, Sahara and DJ Stretch. For tickets, visit www.etix.com/ticket/p/4569131/winter-reggae-jam-millennium-center-winstonsalem-nc-high-point-ziggys-high-point.
Folk Music - Jan. 15, 2023 - Oden Brewing Company, located at 802 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, will host Ashley Virginia and her “What The Folk” Songwriter Sessions on Sunday, January 15 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. This week she will be joined by veteran Greensboro Songwriter Doug Baker. There will be an open mic after the show beginning around 6 p.m.
Open Mic - Jan. 18, 2023 - Wise Man Brewing, located at 826 Angelo Brothers Ave. in Winston-Salem, will host its Winter Wednesday Nights with Open Mic on Wednesday, January 18 from 6:45 to 10 p.m. Aspiring and local musicians are encouraged to come and share their talents. All are welcome. This event is hosted by Country Dan Collins and music begins at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.