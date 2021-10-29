8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: Halloween Edition (October 28 - November 2)

KBC Halloween Party - Oct. 30, 2021 - The Kernersville Brewing Company will host its Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 beginning at noon. There will be Pumpkin Painting and the release of two new beers: a pumpkin ale and a wine bourbon barrel aged Saison. At 7 p.m., there will be live music from Blue City Bombers and a costume contest at 8 p.m.
Wise Man Brewing Halloween Party - Oct. 30, 2021 - Wise Man Brewing will host its Wise Man Brewing Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 beginning at noon. There will be costume contests for patrons and pets, pumpkin beer and live music on the outdoor stage with local bands Companyon and BadCameo.
Halloween Candy and Beer Pairing - Oct. 30, 2021 - The Brewer’s Kettle in High Point will host a Halloween Candy and Beer Pairing and art show finale on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Halloween Candy & Beer Pairing and the Witches' Brew Art Show Finale will be all day. Attendees can grab a Flight of Beer paired with candy or chocolates all day. There will be a final Art show event to cap Halloween with style.
Halloween Safari - Oct. 30, 2021 - The Piedmont Environmental Center will host a Halloween Safari on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 from 7 to 9 p.m. Attendees will have an opportunity to “meet animals” who tell amazing things about their lives on this 45 minute Safari hike. There will be apple cider, cookies and a campfire at the end. All participants should bring a flashlight and wear appropriate shoes.
Halloween Party and Comedy Showcase - Oct. 30, 2021 - The Comic Dimension will host a Halloween Party and Costumed Comedy Showcase on Oct. 30, 2021 beginning at 5 p.m. with a free costume contest. The winners will be selected based on the photo that gets the most Facebook likes. At 6 p.m., there will be a Horror Movie Trivia Contest with themes such as "Name that sequel" and "Name that survivor", with questions that range from easy to difficult. There will be horror themed board games as prizes for both events. At 8 p.m., there will be eight comedians performing in their costumes. There is a $5 admission for the stand-up.
Halloween Party - Oct. 30, 2021 - The Red Oak Brewery will host a Halloween party at its Lager Haus in Whitsett on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 from 4 to 10 p.m. There will be a DJ, a costume contest and a pet costume contest.
Barber Park Halloween Celebration - Oct. 31, 2021 - There will be a Halloween-Themed Costume Celebration at Barber Park, located at 1500 Barber Park Dr. in Greensboro, on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 from 2 to 5 p.m.. There will be free candy, cookie and bag decorations, themed coloring activities and word search, face painting, games and prizes. There will be popcorn, chips and drinks provided. All children must be accompanied by an adult or guardian the entire time. Contact (704) 738-5782 for RVSP.
8.) Spooky Diva Drag Brunch - Oct. 31, 2021 - Joymongers Brewing Co and Barrel Hall and Naomi Dix will host a Spooky Diva Drag Brunch on Sunday, October 31, 2021 beginning at noon. There will be performances by Brenda the Drag Queen, Anna Yacht, Miss Cocktail, Aphrodite and Karma Killz. For more information visit www.queerwinstonsalem.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.