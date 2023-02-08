8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: February 9-14, 2023

Trivia - Feb. 9, 2023 - Terminal Tap, located at 2800 Lawndale Drive Suite 104 in Greensboro, will host its Thursday Night Trivia: Super Bowl Edition on Thursday, February 9 beginning at 7 p.m.
Downtown Date - Feb. 10-12, 2023 - The City of Kernersville will host its second annual Downtown Date Night in Downtown Kernersville beginning Friday, February 10 through Sunday, February 12. Couples are encouraged to grab their sweethearts and enjoy a weekend grabbing a bite to eat, enjoying a tour of some of Kernersville's finest destinations, and experience night life with a drink from a downtown brewery. Free registration includes discounts and gifts at local businesses. For more information, visit www.kernersvillenc.com.
OPUS Music - Feb. 11, 2023 - Creative Greensboro presents the Opus Series featuring the Greensboro Big Band on Saturday, February 11 at 3 p.m. The free concert will focus on a Valentine Swing Dance. This event will be held at the Van Dyke Performance Space in the Greensboro Cultural Center, located at 200 N. Davie St.
Family Valentine - Feb. 11, 2023 - Kaleideum North, located at 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, will host a Family Valentine’s Dance on Saturday, February 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be a child-friendly catered dinner, dancing, and a scavenger hunt. There will be a Valentine’s themed laser show in the planetarium. For ticket information, visit cli.re/30738-family-valentines-dance.
Chocolate Festival - Feb. 11, 2023 - The Greensboro Coliseum, located at 1921 W. Gate City Boulevard, will host a Wine and Chocolate Festival on Saturday, February 11 beginning at 1 p.m. The festival features numerous regional wine and chocolate vendors, as well as other local businesses. Two sessions of the festival will be offered: an early session from 1-4 p.m., and a later session from 5-8 p.m. Tickets can be purchase at the Greensboro Coliseum box office or online at www.wineandchocolatefestivals.com.
Queer Dance Party - Feb. 11, 2023 - Relentless Roller Derby will host Cupid’s Rainbow: A Queer Valentine Dance Party on Saturday, February 11 beginning at 9 p.m. at Greensboro Project Space, located at 111 E. February One Place. The dance will feature Tomie B aka DJ Real, Raffle Drawings all Night, Roller Derby One on Ones & Amazing Love Filled Vibes! There will be Drag Shows at 10:30 and 12 Featuring Anna Yacht, Karma KiLLs, and Pepper Insult. There will be Valentines station set up to send love and support to a sex worker behind bars. There is a suggested donation of $5, attendees must be 18+ to enter and proceeds will be split between Relentless Roller Derby and SWOP.
Market - Feb. 11, 2023 - The Lauger House at Red Oak Brewery, located at 6905 Konica Drive in Whitsett, will host its Valentines Market on Saturday, February 11 beginning at 1 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to shop and meet local vendors while enjoying Red Oak Bavarian Lagers.
Music - Feb. 12, 2023 - The CR Legal Team and The Carolina Theatre will host its fourth annual This CommUnity Sings event on Sunday, February 12 at the Carolina Theatre, located at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. The free event invites singers and lovers of song all skill levels to fill the seats of the theatre and sing together. Doors open at 2 p.m. and singing starts at 3 p.m. Guests will learn the songs first and then sing them together. After a warm-up with Livin' La Vida Loca (Ricky Martin), this year’s sing-along songs will be Under the Sea (from "The Little Mermaid"), Bridge Over Troubled Water (Simon & Garfunkel), and Mamma Mia (ABBA). The concession stand will be open for those who wish to purchase snacks.
