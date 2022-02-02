8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: February 3-9

Arts - Feb. 4, 2022 - The Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County and the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, located 251 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Salem, will host an opening reception for the WOMEN IN THE ARTS: CELEBRATING 250 YEARS OF SALEM ACADEMY & COLLEGE exhibition. The evening will feature works by nearly 40 Salem alumnae and artists from the classes of 1972 to present day. A brief program with poetry, dance, and spoken word will take place at 6:15 p.m. Hot cider, cookies, and a cash bar will be available throughout the evening.
All guests must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test from within 72 hours of the reception for entry. RSVP here: https://forms.office.com/r/LwhWsr6GiA
Beyle - Feb. 4, 2022 - Little Brother Brewing, located at 348 S. Elm St. in Greensboro, will host Jon Ward Beyle on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Turpentine - Feb. 4, 2022 - The Brewer’s Kettle-High Point, located at 1813 N. Main St. in High Point, will host a soul bluegrass musical performance by Turpentine Shine on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, beginning at 7 p.m.
Reynolda - Feb. 5- April 6, 2022 - The Reynolda House Museum of American Art, located at 2250 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem, will open its “Black is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite” exhibition on Friday, Feb. 5, 2022, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Organized by Aperture Foundation, this is the first major exhibition dedicated to Brathwaite’s career. Learn more at reynolda.org/beautiful.
Coley - Feb. 5, 2022 - Craft City Sip In, located at 2130-A-New Garden Rd. in Greensboro, will host music from Stewart Coley on Friday, Feb. 5, from 7 to 9 p.m.
Craft Beer - Feb. 5, 2022 - Highland Brewing Company and the Highland Brewing Taproom, located at 12 Old Charlotte Highway Suite 200 in Asheville, will celebrate its 3rd annual Lunar New Year beer collaboration with Seattle-based Lucky Envelope Brewing Company on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, from noon to 9 p.m. in the brewery taproom. This year’s featured beer is a cold IPA called Water Tiger IPA. The first 88 visitors will receive a red envelope making them eligible for prizes. There will be an intention-burning bonfire, food from Bun Intended, and live music from Laura Blakely and the Wildflowers from 7 to 9 p.m.
HP Theatre - Feb. 5, 2022 - High Point Theatre, located at 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point, will host performances by Jim Stafford and John F. Coley on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $25 to $35. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the box office directly at 336-887-3001, Mon-Fri, 12-5 p.m.
Comedy - Feb. 5, 2022- Oden Brewing Company, located at 802 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, will host stand-up comedy by Off the 147 Comedy group on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, beginning at 8:15 p.m. The event is free and hosted by Khari.
