8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: February 24-March 2

Live Music - Feb. 25 - 26, 2022 - Electric Tequila Bar and Grill, located at 1720 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro, will host Huckleberry Shyne, on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, and Cooper Greer, on Feb. 26, 2022, with music beginning at 9 p.m. on both nights.
Lasers - Feb. 25, 2022 - The Greensboro Science Center, located at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro, will feature a Laser Zeppelin laser light show on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. The show highlights a mix of Led Zeppelin’s greatest hits, including “Stairway to Heaven” and “Over the Hills and Far Away.” Shows are 7, 8, and 9 p.m. and last roughly 45 minutes. Tickets are $7 each and can be purchased online at https://shop.greensboroscience.org/#/SpecialEvents.
Comedy - Feb. 25, 2022 - The Green Bean on Elm, located at 341 S. Elm St. in Greensboro, will host The Greener Side Comedy Hour on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, from 9 to 11 p.m. The open mic is hosted by Nick Ciaccia. Doors open at 9 p.m. and some food and drinks are welcome.
Mardi Gras - Feb. 26, 2022 - Plank Street Tavern, located at 138 Church Ave. in High Point, will host Shelia’s Traveling Circus for the Shelia’s Traveling Circus Mardi Gras Party with Special Guest Andy Squint, on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, beginning at 9:30 p.m. There will be blues music, some Zydeco with Andy Squint, and other surprise guests.
Punk Rock - Feb. 26, 2022 - Monstercade, located at 204 W. Acadia Ave. in Winston-Salem, will host The Get Up, Dancer Tour on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, beginning at 8 p.m. The tour will include performances by punk rock bands Castle Black, Draft the Luck, and Withdrew.
Cash Bash - Feb. 26, 2022 - The Gas Hill Drinking Room, located at 170 W. 9th St. in Winston-Salem, will host the Cash Bash 2022, on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, with doors opening at 7 and the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Music will be provided by Laura Jane Vincent, the bo-stevens, and Straight 8’s. For admission prices, visit www.etix.com/ticket/p/4302952/cash-bash-2022-winstonsalem-the-ramkat.
OPUS - Feb. 27, 2022 -The OPUS Concert series will present a free musical concert on Feb. 27, 2022, at the Van Dyke Performance Space in the Greensboro Cultural Center, located at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro, beginning at 7 p.m. Music will be provided by Kimber & Kompany and Sweet Dreams. All concerts are free to attend but donations will be accepted.
Live Music - March 1, 2022- Foothills Brewing, located at 634 W. 4th St., Suite 120 in Winston-Salem, will host music by Dinosaur Church on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m.
