8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: February 22-28, 2023

Music Series - Feb. 22-26, 2023 - Summerfield Farms, located at 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road in Summerfield, will host Music Series at the Barn from Wednesday, February 22 to Sunday, February 26. Performers in the series include: Madison Dawn, Evan Blackerby, Justin Reid, and Josh Watson. Food trucks that will be available include the Lobster Dogs, Taco Bros, Havana, and Urban Street Grill. This event is free and open to the public. Register online to attend at www.summerfieldfarms.com.
Live Music - Feb. 23, 2023 - Sweet Old Bills, located at 1232 North Main Street in High Point, will host live music by the Tin Can Alley band on Thursday, February 23. For more information, visit www.sweetoldbills.com.
Bingo - Feb. 24, 2023 - The Guilford Green Foundation and LGBTQ Center will host the first of its season Green Queen Bingo on Friday, February 24 at Piedmont Hall, located at 2409 W. Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro. This event, hosted by Brenda the Drag Queen, will start at 7 p.m. and doors will open at 6 p.m. The next event will be Friday, April 21, 2023.
Live Music - Feb. 24, 2023 - Joymongers Barrel Hall, located at 480 West End Boulevard in Winston-Salem, will host live music by Camel City Yacht Club on Friday, February 24 from 7:30 to 10: 30 p.m. This concert is part of the venues Free Live Music Series.
Mimosa - Feb. 25, 2023 - Nomad Wine Works, located at 432 N. Wrenn Street in High Point, will host a Mimosa Party on Saturday, February 25 from noon to 4 p.m.
Live Music - Feb. 25, 2023 - FireHouse Tap Room, located at 10146 N. Main St. in Archdale, will host live music from the Diamonds Edge Band on Saturday, February 25. For more information, visit www.firehousetaproom.com.
Rescheduled Show - Feb. 27, 2023 - The Ramkat, located at 170 W. 9th St. in Winston-Salem, will host live music from Los Lobos with special guest David Wax Museum on Monday, February 27. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. This is the show rescheduled from July 22, 2022. All tickets for the original show will be honored at the rescheduled date. Additional tickets are on sale at www.theramkat.com.
Live Music - Feb. 28, 2023 - The Flat Iron, located at 221 Summit Ave. in Greensboro, will host live music by the Vandoliers featuring Crenshaw Pentecostal on Tuesday, February 28 beginning at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
