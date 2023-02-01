8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: February 2-7, 2023

Live Music - Feb. 2, 2023 - The Ramkat, located at 170 W. 9th St. in Winston-Salem, will host live music from Mike and The Moonpies and Rob Leines for the “Tour Me a Cold One 2023” on Thursday, February 2 beginning at 8 p.m. Commemorative posters will be available at the merch table. For more information, visit www.theramkat.com.
Disco -Feb. 3, 2023 - Kernersville Brewing Company, located at 221 N. Main St. in Kernersville, will host a 70s Disco on Friday, February 3 beginning at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their best 70s attire and boogie down to music provided by Rhodes Ahead Entertainment playing 70s tunes from 7 to 10 p.m. There will be a best dressed contest beginning at 7 p.m. and a winner will be announced at 9 p.m.
Live Music - Feb. 3, 2023 - Joymongers Brewing Company, located at 576 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro, will host live music by Simerson Hill on Friday, February 3 from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. The Southern Rock band will make its musical debut as part of Joymongers free, live music series.
Steel Music- Feb. 4, 2023 - Wise Man Brewing, located at 826 Angelo Brothers Ave. in Winston-Salem, will host live music by Possum Jenkins with special guest DaShawn Hickman on Saturday, February 4 from 3 to 6 p.m. Twin City-based quintet Possum Jenkins, along with good friend and pedal steel maestro, DaShawn Hickman will return to Wise Man Brewing for two long sets of "Carolinacana." There is no cover for the show.
Live Music - Feb. 4, 2023 - The Flat Iron, located at 221 Summit Ave. in Greensboro, will host live music from The Fundamentals with guests Mellow Swells on Saturday, February 4 beginning at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of show.
String Music - Feb. 5, 2023 - Footnote Coffee and Cocktails, located at 634 West 4th St. Suite 120 in Winston-Salem, will host Fiddle & Bow featuring live music by Erynn Marshall and Carl Jones on Sunday, February 5 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/erynn-marshall-and-carl-jones-tickets-499033632027.
Music Bingo - Feb. 6, 2023 - Terminal Tap Craft Beer and Wine, located at 2800 Lawndale Drive Suite 104 in Greensboro, will host its weekly Music Bingo on Monday, February 6 from 7 to 10 p.m. The goal is to fill up your bingo card based on the songs that are played.
Art - Feb. 6, 2023 - The Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, located at 251 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Salem, will host The Lab: An Experimental Space for Underground Art on Monday, February 6 from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Curated by DOSE Artist Collective, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization based in Winston_Salem, The Lab is a monthly showcase that serves as an experimental space for underground and emerging artists to showcase work, develop projects, and find professional opportunities, providing a safe and accessible venue for marginalized creative community members to connect and create together. For tickets, visit ci.ovationtix.com/36386/production/1142834.
