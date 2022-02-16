8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: February 17-22

Band - Feb. 17, 2022 -Sweet Old Bill, located at 1232 N. Main St. in High Point, will host the Broad Street Blues Band on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Live Music - Feb. 17, 2022 - The Deck, located at 118 E. Main St. in Jamestown, will hold Acoustic Thursday on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, from 7 to 10 p.m. There will be music by Jaime Pruitt and COIA, and ½ price wine.
Violin - Feb. 17, 2022 - The Historic Magnolia House, located at 442 Gorrell St. in Greensboro, will host the Juke Joint at Magnolia House on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at 6:30 and 8 p.m. Music will be provided by Demola the Violinist. Tickets are $39.99.
Music - Feb. 18, 2022 - Electric Tequila Bar and Grill, located at 1720 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro, will host The Dickens, on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, with music starting at 9 p.m.
All Star - Feb. 18, 2022 - One Thirteen Brewhouse + Rooftop Bar, located at 113 N. Greene St. in Greensboro, will host The Good Watts band on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 from 8 to 11 p.m.
Dog Beer - Feb. 19, 2022 - Boxcar Bar + Arcade, located at 120 W. Lewis St. in Greensboro, along with the Merit Pit Bull Foundation, will host a Dog Beer Release Party and Fundraiser at Boxcar Bar + Arcade on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, from 2 to 5 p.m. There will be a party in the private event space for the new beef flavored dog beer. You can meet the foundation team, their alumni dogs, learn more about the organization or donate. There will be a ball pit set-up and for $5, your furry friend can get 5 minutes worth of playtime. A portion of bar sales from the event will go to Merit Pit Bull Foundation and 15% of all proceeds from the dog beer will be donated to local animal nonprofits.
Crown - Feb. 19, 2022 -The Crown at the Carolina, located at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro, will Anthony Harrison with The River Otters on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance or $14 at the door. A $3 processing fee and sales tax is added to each ticket.
Networking - Feb. 22, 2022- Thrive High Point and The Buy Black Guide will host High Point Noire, a celebration of Black culture and commerce in High Point, at Gallery on Main, located at 100 S. Main St. in High Point, on Tuesday, Feb.22, 2022 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event will feature the gallery’s latest exhibit as well as live music, food and drinks. Registration is limited.https://bit.ly/3IUNZ8U
